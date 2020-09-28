KnowBe4 Top Ranked Security Awareness Training Platform According to G2 Grid Report

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that the G2 Grid® report has ranked KnowBe4 as a top security awareness training platform.

The G2 Grid report is based on over 500 customer reviews. KnowBe4 had 99% of users rating 4 or 5 stars, a 95% customer recommendation rating, a 92% ease of use score, and the largest market presence among all vendors. The G2 Grid report includes detailed profiles and customer ratings of vendors in the security awareness training category, stack rankings of security awareness training vendors based on validated reviews from customers and customer scores based on ease of use, likelihood to recommend, etc.

"It's amazing to be highlighted as the top vendor in the security awareness training space based on direct reviews from customers," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "Our customers are always our top priority. In fact, each purchasing organization that obtains our software is assigned its own dedicated customer success manager to help familiarize them with our software and help to answer any questions throughout the onboarding process and beyond."

Security awareness training has become a critical part of a comprehensive cybersecurity program. According to KnowBe4's Phishing by Industry Benchmarking Report, across all industries, there's an average 87 percent improvement rate from baseline simulated phishing testing to 12 months of training and testing.

To download a copy of the G2 Grid report, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/g2-grid-report-for-security-awareness-training.

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 34,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

