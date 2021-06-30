KnowBe4's Erika Lance Promoted to Chief Human Resources Officer

TAMPA BAY, Fla., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that its SVP of people operations Erika Lance has been promoted to chief human resources officer (CHRO).

With over 25 years of experience and prestigious awards such as the 2021 OnCon HR Professional of the Year Award and the 2018 Tampa Bay Business Journal's People First Award, Lance is a distinguished leader in the Human Resources field. She has been promoted to chief human resources officer at KnowBe4 where she will be responsible for leading the global HR team and developing new initiatives for recruiting, retention, company culture and diversity. Under her leadership throughout the last few years, the People Operations team has grown from 10 team members to over 50 team members in 11 countries across six continents. Lance is most well known for her radical transparency and her people-centric approach to Human Resources.

"Erika has truly had the most positive impact on the HR team and our award-winning culture here at KnowBe4," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "Her list of accomplishments since joining KnowBe4 three years ago is astounding. Erika has helped to provide more deserving students with cybersecurity scholarships, implemented an amazing onboarding experience for new employees, increased the benefits package, championed growth in inclusivity in the workforce and much more. Elevating her into the C-suite will benefit KnowBe4 in the future and will help to maintain our reputation as a great place to work."

"I have held a variety of different roles throughout my career in HR, Client Relations, Sales, Operations and IT, but working for KnowBe4 as CHRO is definitely the pinnacle," said Lance. "I get the opportunity to lead an incredible team of people globally for a highly recognized best place to work. I look forward to continuing to contribute to KnowBe4's workforce while maintaining a positive and unique company culture as I step into this new role."

For more information on KnowBe4 careers, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/careers.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 39,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

