KnowBe4's New PhishER Plus Uses Crowdsourced Human Intelligence and AI to Help Thwart Phishing Attacks

KnowBe4

07 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

New product leverages more than 10 million trained users globally to effectively identify, block and remove phishing email threats before making it into users' inboxes

TAMPA BAY, Fla. ,  Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced the launch of its latest product, PhishER Plus, which leverages the world's largest group of global users trained to spot and report real phishing attacks, powering a new KnowBe4 global threat feed. The triple-validated phishing threat feed automatically blocks phishing attacks before they make it into users' inboxes.

Phishing remains the most popular cyber attack vector and is one of the most common methods to effectively perpetuate malicious attacks on organizations around the globe. According to Armorblox, 78% of phishing attacks in 2022 used sophisticated techniques to successfully bypass native email security tools. Additionally, 56% of all attacks in 2022 were bypassed by legacy security filters. This is especially concerning as nearly one in three users are likely to click on a suspicious link or comply with a fraudulent request as revealed in KnowBe4's 2023 Phishing by Industry Benchmarking Report.

PhishER Plus is a very powerful tool that assists organizations in strengthening their email security defenses and acts as an additional final layer after existing secure email gateways (SEGs) and other cybersecurity layers fall short. The new product is an upgraded version of KnowBe4's existing PhishER product, with two new, exclusive features including the Global Blocklist and Global PhishRIP that integrate with Microsoft 365.

The PhishER Plus Global Blocklist is compiled from validated threats crowdsourced from over ten million KnowBe4 trained users. Once a blocklist entry is flagged as a threat, the Global Blocklist automatically blocks new messages from entering a users' inbox. The Global PhishRIP feature identifies and quarantines confirmed phishing threats that were reported by PhishER customers. Global PhishRIP can be utilized to remove email threats before they are spotted or reported within an organization; it can shutdown active phishing attacks and preemptively "rip" new phishing attacks out of users' inboxes.

"PhishER Plus can revolutionize the way an organization combats the threat of phishing emails," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "PhishER Plus and its exclusive features – the Global Blocklist and Global PhishRIP – are critical in getting ahead of new and existing malicious threats that attempt to bypass traditional security filters and infiltrate an organization. This new product uses three levels of human and AI-based validation and analysis to identify and eliminate the plethora of threats on the market today. PhishER Plus is key to helping organizations supercharge their email security defenses, promote safe online practices and strengthen security culture."

To learn more about PhishER Plus, please visit here. To request a quote or demo, please visit here and here, respectively.

About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 60,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

