Knowbly™: Bringing Collaboration to Content Creation

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowbly™, developer of the world's most intuitive rapid authoring tool for creating digital content, is bringing collaboration to a new level in Long Beach at InstructureCon. Easily manage tasks and changes from reviewers while authoring by ensuring you know when and where change needs to happen in your content. Immediately get more insight and feedback from your team with real-time collaboration and commenting.

Putting the Pieces Together Instant Notifications!

"Our new commenting and review tools integrate directly into your team workflow, ensuring you can iterate rapidly and keep an open record of changes," said Charles Gerli, VP of Product. No need to send users to an outside tool or site—simply log in and see the comments in real-time.

And for users on the go, you can stay directly on top of feedback with Knowbly's instant notifications. "We've listened to our users and incorporated some of the most loved features used in digital communication and collaboration tools today into Knowbly. Things like @mentions make it easy to directly notify another user and grab their attention immediately. And instant snapshots of changes sent through notification emails mean you follow changes on the go without having to log in," said Kathryn Stewart, CEO of Knowbly.

Of course, keeping authoring fun is part of Knowbly's DNA, too. "We had to add emojis. People of all ages across the globe have embraced them in their daily communications so it was natural to include them in Knowbly," said Charles Gerli, VP of Product. "Our users love them and so do we."

About Knowbly:

Knowbly™ is the only rapid-authoring platform designed with easy to use tools for creating interactive learning objects, assessments, full courses, and training materials. Simple. Affordable. And just what you need. We're on a mission to democratize authoring so that you can focus on what you do best—preparing high quality content for your learners. No high-tech manuals required. Share. Create. Collaborate. But most of all, love your content.

Media Contact:

Kathryn Stewart

415-244-2833

217566@email4pr.com

SOURCE Knowbly