Knowesis Awarded Critical Support Contract In Service To The Military Health System's Defense Health Board

Knowesis will assist the DHB, its committees, and subcommittees with research and analysis, technical writing, editing, and report production. In addition, our staff will support the DHB leadership and individual board members with logistical and meeting support as well as Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA) compliance. These support areas feed into critical policy development within the MHS in identifying issues and refining the future state military health.

"Knowesis is known for its deliberate planning in forming teams with the right mix of knowledge and experience in addition to matching the professional and personal goals of our consultants to the project and client. We have done just that for the DHB and our team is looking forward to supporting this important DOD Advisory Board for the MHS," per Brian Acker, Knowesis Senior Associate and Program Manager.

Knowesis specializes in solving business challenges through strategic planning and capacity building, evaluation and data analysis, strategic communications, enterprise reporting, and program management. Knowesis applies our core functional competencies to the healthcare industry and are highly integrated within the DoD medical research and health policy environment. Our staff of dedicated professionals are recognized for bringing valuable experience from a variety of sectors, crossing industries and the Federal Government.

Knowesis Inc., as a Center for Veterans Enterprise (CVE) certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), 8(a) Disadvantaged Small Business and Economically Disadvantaged Woman Owned Small Business (EDWOSB), provides a full range of professional consulting services to federal and state government agencies. Founded in 2007, Knowesis offers services in analytics and information management, planning and operations, as well as communication and engagement from its offices in San Antonio, TX and Fairfax, VA. More information about the company can be found at www.knowesis-inc.com as well as Facebook and Twitter.

