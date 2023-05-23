Knowesis Awarded Joint Artificial Intelligence Center Artificial Intelligence Talent 2.0 (JAIC AIT 2.0) IDIQ

FAIRFAX, Va., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowesis Inc. (Knowesis) is pleased to announce its selection as an awardee of the Artificial Intelligence Talent (AIT) 2.0 Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. This prestigious contract, issued under the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), establishes Knowesis as a trusted partner in supporting the Department of Defense's (DoD) future-state mission of responsible artificial intelligence technology adoption.

The AIT 2.0 IDIQ contract provides the Chief Digital and AI Officer (CDAO) with a vehicle through which industry experts can be contracted to support the DoD's efforts in integrating and leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies. Leveraging its extensive expertise and deep understanding of AI and ML applications, Knowesis aims to assist the government in overcoming existing and anticipated obstacles in AI adoption and utilization.

Sheilah O'Brien, Managing Principal of Knowesis Inc., stated, "Knowesis is committed to helping the government achieve its future state mission of implementing AI and ML technologies by offering specialized expertise and innovative solutions in these areas. By providing cutting-edge AI and ML technologies, consulting services, and training programs, Knowesis will empower government decision-makers with data-driven insights. We will collaborate closely with government agencies to develop tailored solutions that address specific challenges and contribute to the overall advancement of AI and ML adoption in the public sector."

Under this five-year contract, Knowesis will provide personal and technical support services and products to DoD programs, the defense cyber community, and customers. These services will encompass a wide range of areas, including agile development, cyber analytics, cybersecurity and risk management, integration, Security / Development / Operations (SecDevOps), systems engineering, systems maintenance and sustainment, systems security engineering, ML model development, ML operations, applied data science, testing, graphic design, logistics, and training.

Knowesis, Inc., founded in 2007, offers services in analytics and information management, planning and operations, as well as communication and engagement from its offices in Fairfax, VA with 200+ employees. Knowesis is a Center for Veterans Enterprise (CVE)-certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and SBA-certified Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB). Knowesis maintains ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 certifications, ensuring the highest standards of quality and information systems security. More information about the company can be found at www.knowesis-inc.com as well as Facebook and Twitter.

