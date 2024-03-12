KNOWESIS AWARDED KEY CONTINUATION OF WORK AT THE DEFENSE HEALTH AGENCY RESEARCH AND ENGINEERING (R&E) DIRECTORATE PERFORMING RESEARCH PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT SUPPORT SERVICES

FAIRFAX, Va., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowesis, Inc. (hereafter Knowesis) was awarded the Research Portfolio Management Support Services Task Order in support of the Defense Health Agency (DHA). This task order was competitively awarded through the OMNIBUS IV vehicle within Market Segment 4. This is a continuation of ongoing support to the DHA's Research and Engineering (R&E) Directorate, Science and Technology Enterprise Integration Division to continually improve portfolio management, programmatic support, and strategic planning for the Science and Technology Defense Health Program portfolio.

"Knowesis is pleased to continue our support to the DHA R&E and STEID. Our portfolio management, programmatic support, and strategic planning processes and capabilities have been built upon years of continuous refinement, adapting specifically to the changing needs and the maturation of the DHA R&E enterprise," said Sheryl Cosing, Senior Associate for Scientific and Medical Research Programs.

Knowesis is a Center for Veterans Enterprise (CVE) certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), providing a full range of professional consulting services to federal and state government agencies to include Scientific and Medical Research, Data and Computational Science, Information Management and Technology, Operations and Management, and Policy and Program Evaluation. We currently support multiple entities within the Departments of Defense, Veterans Affairs, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services.

Knowesis maintains offices in Fairfax, Virginia, with staff at locations across the United States. More information about the company can be found at https://www.knowesis-inc.com/ as well as on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Knowesis, Inc.