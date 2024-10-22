KNOWESIS EARNS 2024 GREAT PLACE TO WORK CERTIFICATION™

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowesis, Inc. (Knowesis) is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the fourth year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Knowesis. This year, 92% of employees said it's a great place To Work – 25 percent higher than the average U.S. company.

"We recognize customer and employee satisfaction are two sides of the same coin. Our customer satisfaction ratings have mirrored the increases we have seen over the past 5 years, by focusing on employees relationship with their first line managers" ," said Sheilah O'Brien, Knowesis' Managing Principal."

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Knowesis stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Knowesis is a Center for Veterans Enterprise (CVE) certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), providing a full range of professional consulting services to federal and state government agencies to include Scientific and Medical Research, Data Analytics, Information Management and Technology, Operations and Management, and Policy and Program Evaluation. We currently support multiple entities within the Departments of Defense, Veterans Affairs, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services.

Knowesis maintains offices in Fairfax, Virginia, with staff at locations across the United States.

