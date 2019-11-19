Knowesis Inc. Delivers Database Improvement, Management, And Recommendation Services To The Air Force Personnel Center

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowesis was recently awarded Microsoft Access Database Support Services for the Air Force Personnel Center (AFPC), Randolph Air Force Base San Antonio, TX. Knowesis will assess the current database architecture used to facilitate a multitude of administrative and data management tasks within the organization. Once completed, Knowesis will provide recommendations for optimization, improvement and enhanced capabilities for stakeholder approval for implementation.These and other activities to be performed will allow the organization to continue to grow in capability while improving data integrity, interoperability and networking of data critical to the operation of day-to-day business processes.

"We are excited to be a part of this initiative at the Air Force Personnel Center in support of posturing them for future data migration and integration from multiple critical resources. This effort will leverage the information from over 40 database applications as we analyze and provide migration and integration plans to support the many missions of AFPC. It's an honor and privilege to be entrusted to support such a critical unit in the Air Force," said Steven Henshaw, Knowesis' Project Manager and Chief Architect for AFPC support effort.

Knowesis specializes in solving business challenges through strategic planning and capacity building, evaluation and data analysis, strategic communications, enterprise reporting, and program management. Knowesis applies our core functional competencies to the healthcare industry and are highly integrated within the DoD medical research and health policy environment. Our staff of dedicated professionals are recognized for bringing valuable experience from a variety of sectors, crossing industries and the Federal Government.

Knowesis Inc., as a Center for Veterans Enterprise (CVE) certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), 8(a) Disadvantaged Small Business and Economically Disadvantaged Woman Owned Small Business (EDWOSB), provides a full range of professional consulting services to federal and state government agencies. Founded in 2007, Knowesis offers services in analytics and information management, planning and operations, as well as communication and engagement from its offices in San Antonio, TX and Fairfax, VA. More information about Knowesis can be found at www.knowesis-inc.com as well as Facebook and Twitter.

