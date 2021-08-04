Knowesis Increases its impact in support of the Army Public Health Center

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowesis, Inc. (Knowesis) announces the follow-on contract award in support to the Army Public Health Center (APHC), a field operating agency of the U.S. Army Medical Command, in Edgewood Maryland.

The APHC enhances Army readiness by identifying and assessing current and emerging health threats, developing and communicating public health solutions, and assuring the quality and effectiveness of the Army's Public Health Enterprise.

Our work will continue to promote and support APHC's technical and business directorates in the delivery of health surveillance, epidemiology, prevention and awareness, health promotion, and laboratory research missions as well as closely monitor and provide visibility of public health programs. Our epidemiologists have designed and authored multiple studies relative to health (Hearing, Air Quality and Infectious Diseases) and to the effect of public behaviors and perceptions on health (COVID Vaccine, Persistence of Therapeutics). Knowesis provides expertise in the fields of program evaluation, epidemiology, medical surveillance, statistical analysis, toxicology, health education, and public health communication promoting healthy behaviors and mitigating risks, posed to the health of Soldiers, civilians, and the environment.

"It's a testament to the diligence and resilience of our staff providing public health services, so critical at this time," said Steve Flowers, Principal.

Knowesis is a Center for Veterans Enterprise (CVE) certified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), 8(a) Economically Disadvantaged Woman Owned Small Business (EDWOSB), providing a full range of professional consulting services to federal and state government agencies to include: Computational Sciences, Information Management and Technology, Operations and Management, Policy and Program Evaluation, Scientific and Medical Research, and Communications. We currently support multiple entities within the Department of Defense, Veterans Affairs, Homeland Security and United States Agency for International Development.

Knowesis maintains offices in Fairfax, Virginia, with staff at locations across the United States. More information about the company can be found at www.knowesis-inc.com as well as on Facebook and Twitter .

