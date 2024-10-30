KNOWESIS RECOGNIZED FOR CONTRIBUTIONS TO AIR FORCE SECURITY ASSISTANCE AND COOPERATION DIRECTORATE

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowesis, Inc.'s (hereafter Knowesis) data analytics support staff helped secure one of the 2024 Department of the Air Force Chief Information Officer (CIO) awards for the Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation (AFSAC) Directorate Foreign Military Sales Data Visualization and Analytics (DVA) team. This award is a part of the Department of Defense (DoD) Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) Awards program recognizing individuals or teams for exceptional achievements in delivering capabilities and/or management practices that advance the strategic mission and objectives of the DoD CIO Digital Modernization Strategy (DMS) and support the National Defense Strategy priorities. The capabilities and functional areas covered by this program include cybersecurity; information enterprise (IE); information technology (IT) optimization; electromagnetic spectrum superiority; command, control, and communications (C3); IT and cyberspace resourcing and workforce; and Special Access Program (SAP) IT.

"We're proud to support a team that's earned such an incredible Air Force-wide award. It's a true testament to their hard work, dedication, and the values they stand for—things we admire and share in our own mission. Huge congratulations to them for this well-deserved honor!" said David Lundquist, Knowesis Data Visualization & Analytic Team Lead.

Knowesis is a Center for Veterans Enterprise (CVE) certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), providing a full range of professional consulting services to federal and state government agencies to include Scientific and Medical Research, Data Analytics, Information Management and Technology, Operations and Management, and Policy and Program Evaluation.

