KnowFully Learning Group Acquires Creative Educational Concepts

CEC complements KnowFully's existing healthcare brands, which include PharmCon, a provider of exam preparation and continuing education courses for current and aspiring pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals, and CME Outfitters, an accredited provider of continuing medical education (CME) to healthcare professionals and patients. The entire CEC team is joining KnowFully as part of this acquisition; CEC founder Dr. Joni Fowler will continue to lead the division, reporting to Eric Cantor, CEO of KnowFully.

Founded in 2000, Creative Educational Concepts, Inc., along with its CEC Oncology business unit, offers extensive experience in both live and online continuing medical education activities across diverse therapeutic areas, including cardiology, neurology/psychiatry, women's health, endocrinology and a preponderance of oncologic disease states, with particular emphasis on lung cancer, women's cancers, genitourinary cancers, hematologic malignancies and rare tumors. CEC proudly pursues the mission of "enhancing healthcare through the provision of high-quality, tailored, engaging learning opportunities presented by and for the interprofessional team of physicians, pharmacists, nurses and other healthcare professionals." As one of the first entities to achieve Joint Accreditation™ as a provider of interprofessional continuing education (IPCE) from the ACCME, ACPE and ANCC, CEC fulfills this mission through the strategic design, development and delivery of responsive, adaptive and timely educational initiatives.

Through its acquisition of CEC, KnowFully is broadening its expertise in a number of therapeutic areas, while adding new educational offerings, including:

Activities focused on early-career professionals and researchers;

Grand Rounds and regional chapter meetings;

National symposia; and

Expanded micro-credit offerings.

By joining KnowFully, a company known for developing innovative technology that enables personalized, high-impact education, CEC will be able to expand its reach across healthcare professionals and also its breadth of high-impact continuing education for healthcare professionals in all stages of their careers.

"Creative Educational Concepts has a strong reputation in continuing medical education and provides a new depth and breadth to KnowFully's healthcare education," said Mr. Cantor. "We're excited for Dr. Fowler, along with rest of the CEC team, to join the KnowFully family and bring their unique approach to a wide spectrum of therapeutic areas, healthcare professionals and formats."

Dr. Fowler, CEC founder, adds, "Our operational mission at CEC has always been deeply patient-centric and team-focused. We provide tailored and timely educational initiatives that improve clinician competence and performance with a focus on optimizing patient outcomes. In that same spirit, we are excited to be part of the KnowFully team and look forward to leveraging their demonstrated and long-tenured track record in end-to-end continuing professional education to more greatly impact the clinicians and patients we serve."

About KnowFully

The KnowFully Learning Group is a leading provider of end-to-end professional education in the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's brands enable students and professionals to more efficiently prepare for and pass professional licensure exams, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials and leverage the comprehensive, practical, in-depth continuing education they need to remain at the forefront of their professions thereafter. KnowFully is backed by NexPhase Capital, LP, a thematic and operationally-focused private equity firm. For more information, please visit www.knowfully.com.

About CEC

CEC designs, develops and delivers responsive continuing medical education initiatives for physicians, pharmacists, nurse, and related members of the interprofessional healthcare team. CEC educational modalities include live symposia, grand rounds, chapter series, young investigator forums, resident immersion programs, interactive webinars, webcasts and on-demand web-based enduring activities, all with the concerted purpose of promoting clinician knowledge, improving clinical practice and optimizing outcomes for patients. For more information, please visit www.ceconcepts.com.

SOURCE KnowFully Learning Group

Related Links

https://www.knowfully.com

