Knowify and Intuit QuickBooks Team Up to Provide Combined Value for Construction Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowify, a leader in construction business management software, announced today that it has signed a sales and referral agreement with Intuit Inc. ("Intuit"), maker of QuickBooks. Knowify and Intuit will work together to introduce construction contractors to the powerful pair of Knowify's SaaS solution for running a construction business plus QuickBooks Online Advanced product for managing all aspects of the business's accounting. Knowify will also work with Intuit to deepen its already-leading integration with QuickBooks Online to help ensure a seamless user experience between the two platforms.

"From our earliest days, we built Knowify to work with QuickBooks Online Advanced," said Marc Visent, Knowify's CEO. "We're delighted to see those efforts recognized by Intuit, along with all we've done to bring modern business software tools to the construction industry. We look forward to working closely with the Intuit team going forward to bring the combined best-in-class solution of Knowify plus QuickBooks Online Advanced to America's construction contractors."

"Intuit continues to make investments to evolve our QuickBooks ecosystem and meet the changing needs of growing construction businesses," said Bobby Morrison, Intuit's Chief Sales Officer. "By teaming up with companies like Knowify to offer a combined QuickBooks Online + Knowify solution, we are helping to make the experience seamless for our customers and building an ecosystem that scales with growing companies."

Contractors interested in learning more are encouraged to reach out to Knowify to learn more about the opportunities available to them. Intuit and Knowify look forward to introducing concrete and masonry contractors to the combination of Knowify and QuickBooks Online Advanced at the World of Concrete virtual show between August 17 and August 19, 2021! Seamless experience requires both QuickBooks Online Advanced subscription and additional terms and fees for use with Knowify applications.

About Knowify

Founded in 2013, Knowify offers modern, web-based tools to help specialty contractors and residential general contractors run their businesses better. Knowify covers all aspects of administering a contracting business, from contract and change order management to scheduling, time tracking, invoicing, and more. Knowify also features an extensive integration with Intuit's QuickBooks accounting platform, and is a top-rated construction solution on Intuit's Apps.com .

About Intuit

Intuit is a global technology platform that helps our customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving approximately 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint and Credit Karma , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

SOURCE Knowify

