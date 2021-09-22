Knowland and Amadeus Partner to Provide Industry-Leading Meetings and Events Insights

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowland, the leader in AI-powered meetings and events data for hotels, convention and visitor bureaus, and conference centers, and Amadeus, the leading provider of hospitality technology solutions, today announced a partnership to enhance meetings and events insights and increase sales efficiency for hospitality companies focused on growing their share of group revenue as business rebounds.

The partnership will integrate data from the Amadeus Sales and Event Management system with Knowland's world-class meetings and events database for Knowland customers.

Jeff Bzdawka, CEO, Knowland, said: "Expanding Knowland's data-as-a-service platform with rich data sources like Amadeus is a key focus for us as we continue to strengthen our ability to empower hospitality decision making by delivering actionable sales insights to fuel growth and profitability."

The Knowland and Amadeus collaboration will deliver sales efficiency and performance benefits to the hospitality industry in these areas:

Optimize data and enhance quantity when hotels enable delivery of sales and event data from their Amadeus system directly into the robust Knowland database. The event information is instantaneously available to supplement market data and enhance account profiles, informing sales teams and thereby improving decision making outcomes. Knowland users gain full access to available event data covering seven days a week which overcomes the limitations of physical field reading.

when hotels enable delivery of sales and event data from their Amadeus system directly into the robust Knowland database. The event information is instantaneously available to supplement market data and enhance account profiles, informing sales teams and thereby improving decision making outcomes. Knowland users gain full access to available event data covering seven days a week which overcomes the limitations of physical field reading. Accelerate focus across the hospitality industry to take advantage of the current window of opportunity to capture group business share as businesses return to in-person meetings and larger events emerge.

to take advantage of the current window of opportunity to capture group business share as businesses return to in-person meetings and larger events emerge. Improve efficiency and enhancing sales productivity, by leveraging the combined power of the Amadeus – Knowland integration. The need for accurate, timely access to market data is more critical now than ever before. Knowland and Amadeus have partnered to address this challenge by enabling customers to enroll in automated data contribution thereby streamlining their reporting processes and providing timely insights to fuel sales decisions by leveraging the two platforms.

Kristi White, chief product officer, Knowland, said: "The connectivity between Amadeus Sales and Event Management and the Knowland platform will allow our customers to gain insight into the data that matters most to them. As the hotel industry turns to new sales models it looks to its data partners to provide the ability to gain thorough insights quickly -- that will in turn help them become more efficient while increasing profitability."

Steve Parlin, vice president of partnerships, Hospitality, Amadeus said: "We understand the time criticality of providing relevant market insight to hoteliers as they build their recovery strategies. Together with Knowland, we believe this partnership will help hotels boost group revenue by delivering more robust data and in turn help our combined customer set make better decisions today and into the future."

About Knowland

Knowland is the world's leading provider of data-as-a-service insights on meetings and events for hospitality. With the industry's largest historical database of actualized events, thousands of customers trust Knowland to sell group smarter and maximize their revenue. Knowland operates globally and is headquartered just outside Washington, DC. To learn more about our solutions, visit www.knowland.com or follow us on Twitter @knowlandgroup.

About Amadeus

Amadeus powers more personalized and authentic travel experiences. Our solutions are designed to enrich every stage of the traveller journey and help hospitality providers acquire, service, and retain guests by profitability driving demand and converting them into loyal fans. Backed by over 30 years of experience, we design open, cutting-edge software to provide the most efficient, trusted, and reliable systems for our customers. With experts in 175+ countries, we have a deep understanding of the hospitality industry and a desire to enable our hotel partners to create memorable guest experiences.

To find out more about Amadeus, visit www.amadeus-hospitality.com. Follow us on: Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

Press Contact:

Kim Dearborn

[email protected]

909.455.4316

SOURCE Knowland

Related Links

http://www.knowland.com

