Knowland Named in 20 Most Promising Travel and Hospitality Tech Solution Providers for 2019

"We are glad to recognize Knowland as one of the 20 Most Promising Travel and Hospitality Tech Solution Providers – 2019," said Justin Smith, Managing Editor of CIOReview. "By combining analytics with the industry's largest historical database of actualized events, the company provides its customers with actionable insights that help drive more revenue, accelerate the sales cycle, and optimize profits. At the forefront of tackling such pressing problems in the travel and hospitality space, CIOReview has nominated Knowland as an innovative leader."

In a recent article in CIO Review magazine, Robert Post, CEO of Knowland, highlighted how technology has been a double-edged sword for hotels and planners alike. Knowland recognizes that the ease with which inbound RFPs can be created and distributed is causing more problems than it solves. "Processing the deluge of inbound leads has brought group sales teams to their knees. Salespeople spend more time reacting to the increasing volume of often unqualified leads than responding to them in a thoughtful way, not to mention the cost of acquisition is eroding hotel's profitability. Shifting to a Proactive Group Sales Strategy, rather than a reactive, inbound approach, gives the hotel control of the group sales pipeline, boosts repeat business and optimizes profitability. The Knowland platform with SmartSearch is leading the way," stated Post.

"We are excited to be listed in the top 20 Most Promising Travel and Hospitality Tech Solution Providers – 2019 from CIOReview. Knowland is the first in the hospitality industry to use predictive, innovative technology to conduct a targeted, relevant search for group business specific to a hotel's attributes and preferences. Knowland's SmartSearch functionality enables hotels to get ahead of the RFP process by sourcing "best-fit" group prospects and yielding up to a 10x return to the hotel," stated Michael Sherman, VP Engineering with Knowland.

About Knowland

At Knowland, we are changing how group business is sold. We empower our hospitality customers to create sustainable, repeatable, direct group business. With the industry's largest database of actualized events, we harness the power of actionable intelligence so our customers gain control of pipeline development, build a stronger base of repeatable group business and optimize profitability. That's the Knowland Advantage. See why thousands of customers trust Knowland to sell smarter and maximize their revenue. Knowland operates globally and is headquartered in Rosslyn, VA. To learn more, please visit www.knowland.com or call 202-312-5880.

About CIOReview

Published from Fort Lauderdale, FL, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT-VPs including CIOReview editorial board finalized the "20 Most Promising Travel and Hospitality Tech Solution Providers 2019" and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info, visit: www.cioreview.com

