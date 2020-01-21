Knowland Responds To Group Need From Smaller Properties With Limited Space, Unlimited Potential Package

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowland, the leader in group hospitality analytics for hotels, convention and visitor bureaus (CVBs), conference centers and other meeting venues and the driver behind adopting a Proactive Group Sales Strategy today announced a new package for smaller hotels – Limited Space, Unlimited Potential. Designed for hotels with less than 6,000 square feet of total meeting space, this new package addresses the needs of smaller hotels - arming them with the tools to better compete for new group business.

"While Knowland currently serves this segment, the launch of SmartSearch, the most innovative, hospitality-focused search engine available today, made this package possible. It provides even greater value to our small hotel customers where sales staff is limited. It gives them another "set of hands" by making it easy to source and win "best-fit" groups based on the attributes of each hotel in the segment," said Kristi White, VP of Product at Knowland.

With over 450,000 small events within the Knowland dataset, the SmartSearch engine allows smaller hotels to find and filter groups on catering needs, number of meeting days, estimated number of attendees, meeting space utilized, and much more. After identifying the right groups to prospect, SmartSearch further arms group sales teams with the relevant information about past events to turn their cold sales calls into warm conversations.

Knowland allows smaller hotels to hunt outside their traditional, local comp sets and to optimize revenue by booking group business sourced directly over costly third-party sources. No need to wait for an inbound RFP; they can engage planners before the RFP hits the streets. "We use our unparalleled data to support the entire industry and level the playing field for hotels with smaller event space but who do not always have the staffing to fill that space as effectively as they could be," said Bob Post, CEO of Knowland.

