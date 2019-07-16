Knowland Welcomes Kristi White As The New VP Of Product Management

"Knowland allowed me to peek under the hood at their product roadmap and I was impressed by their innovative solutions to support a Proactive Group Sales Strategy including flexible, cutting edge search technology that scores and ranks thousands of group opportunities in real time. No one is offering this solution in the market today," stated White.

Hotels are inundated with "perceived demand" from unqualified inbound leads, often referred to as "lead spam." They must respond to these leads as a matter of professional ethics. This often erodes the bottom line as the hotel wastes precious resources chasing business with limited chance of closing it. "Hotels that avoid an over-reliance on inbound group leads, which come at high financial costs, are the ones who will position themselves to be successful in all economic times. I share Knowland's belief that the industry needs to reclaim its proactive group sales mantle to capture group business proactively from those most likely to book with their property. That is a smart business strategy -- I can get behind that strategy," said White.

"Kristi has advised hundreds of hotels worldwide on improving their business strategy, hotel performance, and overall profitability. As a recognized expert in hospitality and a frequent speaker at industry conferences and universities, as well as a member of the Board of Directors for the HSMAI Revenue Management Special Interest Group, we are looking forward to her doing great things for the hospitality industry we serve including new product capabilities for CVBs and other event generators like event planners," said Robert Post, CEO of Knowland.

