Knowledge Aware Approach Creates a Footprint in Knowledge Management

LIVONIA, Mich., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knowledge Aware approach has been gaining attention over traditional knowledge management approaches and is starting to transform the way knowledge is captured, shared, and reused across organizations. It's a new approach to managing knowledge that promotes the reuse of knowledge by capturing and delivering knowledge to employees when and where it's needed.

Knowledge Aware Conference

In a recent webinar, the International Knowledge Aware Association (IKAA) shared the failure modes of traditional knowledge management approaches and demonstrated how the Knowledge Aware approach can effectively preserve knowledge in ways the traditional approaches cannot.

"Organizations are quickly realizing that when knowledge is effectively captured, shared, and reused, they gain a huge competitive advantage," said Jeff Moffa, President of Auros Knowledge Systems. "It helps prevent recurring mistakes, eliminates the wasted time searching for important information, and allows employees to be more efficient."

Organizations that have adopted the Knowledge Aware approach noticed a reduction of 25 man-hours in the design review process, over $400,000 in tooling rework savings, a 78 percent reduction in engineering review time, and a 49 percent reduction in engineering rework time.

Auros Knowledge Systems, the leading Knowledge Aware software and service provider, stated that they've seen an increased demand for briefings for the Knowledge Aware approach, and a spike in global daily users. The IKAA has also experienced growth in memberships, alongside a growth in registration for the annual Knowledge Aware Conference.

About Auros Knowledge Systems

Auros Knowledge Systems is the leading enterprise solution for a fundamentally new approach to managing technical knowledge through Knowledge Aware. Auros software has rapidly become the go-to solution to provide value across multiple disciplines, including design, engineering, manufacturing, quality, and plant operations. With over 36,000 global active users, Auros is delivering knowledge in the flow of work for major corporations in the automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer products, heavy manufacturing, and ship building industries. To learn more about Auros, visit AurosKS.com.

About the Knowledge Aware Conference

The Knowledge Aware Conference has become the largest annual educational Knowledge Aware event, where users and potential users come together to learn about Knowledge Aware and where it's headed for the future. The 2019 Knowledge Aware Conference will be held on September 25-26, 2019 in Plymouth, Michigan. To learn more about the Knowledge Aware Conference, visit KAConference.org.

Media contact:

Brittany Satterfield

216443@email4pr.com

734-365-2606

SOURCE Auros Knowledge Systems

Related Links

https://aurosks.com

