Knowledge Aware Conference Attracts Hundreds of Engineering Leaders

LIVONIA, Mich., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations across the globe have adopted Knowledge Aware and are using this approach to capture, share, and reuse knowledge more effectively. Companies are achieving great benefits that are positively affecting their bottom line. As a result, this approach is consistently gaining attention across the globe.

On September 28-29, 2020, the International Knowledge Aware Association (IKAA) is hosting a virtual Knowledge Aware Conference to teach others about the Knowledge Aware approach and how to adopt it within their organizations. Presenters from Spirit AeroSystems, the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), Auros LLC, Caterpillar, General Motors, ZFTRW Automotive, and other organizations will be sharing how they have successfully used the Knowledge Aware approach.

"People return year after year, and this year while going virtual, it's going to be just as great if not better than before," said Jeff Moffa, IKAA Board Member and CEO/President of Auros LLC. "People will be able to connect with peers who are also adopting this approach, they will be able to ask questions, dig deeper into topics, and engage in presentations in a whole new way."

Like many other virtual conferences happening this year, there will be new opportunities to network with peers, ask questions, gain better understanding, and engage in presentations. A Knowledge Aware Conference tradition, the Cool K-PAC Competition, is still taking place, which puts users and companies against each other as they present their unique knowledge packets and compete for the "Cool K-PAC" title and a year of bragging rights.

During this virtual conference, the IKAA will also announce their plans to release a Knowledge Aware accreditation program to the public in 2021.

To learn more about the Knowledge Aware Conference and to register, please visit KAConference.org.

About the International Knowledge Aware Association

The IKAA is a non-profit organization founded on the premise that there is transformative value in unlocking enterprise knowledge. The IKAA was founded to help assist individuals and organizations in transforming through Knowledge Aware concepts. Learn more about memberships online at Knowledge-Aware.org.

About Auros LLC

Auros Knowledge Systems is the leading Knowledge Aware software and service provider and the corporate sponsor of the 2020 Knowledge Aware Conference. With over 36,000 active users globally, Auros delivers knowledge in the flow of work for major corporations in the automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer products, heavy manufacturing, and ship building industries. To learn more about Auros, visit AurosKS.com.

