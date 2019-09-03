Knowledge Center Launches Critical Incident Management Platform for the State of Nebraska

LONGMONT, Colo., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowledge Center is empowering the State of Nebraska to contain costs, manage risks, and utilize a common, interoperable preparedness structure when threatened by critical events. With a state-wide implementation of Knowledge Center's incident management technology platform, first responders and healthcare providers are now able to streamline coordination and documentation.

The deployment of Knowledge Center's incident management platform in Nebraska provides a common operating picture for every hospital, long-term care facility, and health department in the state, as well as all 93 counties' emergency management responders, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, and various state agencies. Emergency preparedness professionals in Nebraska now have a single source of truth and the latest proactive situational intelligence for any crisis.

Knowledge Center's incident management platform is uniquely comprehensive, allowing the seamless sharing of information across all critical incident management functions. Knowledge Center's holistic solution includes incident logs, resource management, critical infrastructure, patient triage and transport as well as bed availability monitoring. "The crises we face today often involve response from multiple agencies and several health care facilities. A common operating picture across multiple entities involved in the response is more critical now than ever," said Marcus J. Mollmann, CEO, Knowledge Center.

About Knowledge Center

Knowledge Center mitigates threats to operational continuity and contains the costs of critical events by providing a common operating picture, improving coordination, streamlining workflows, and automating the generation of after-action reports and compliance documentation. Our incident management technology platform is the only mission-ready incident management product providing enterprise-wide visibility and interoperability from a comprehensive, integrated platform with a single sign-on.

Knowledge Center is utilized by over 19,000 active users in more than 23 U.S. states. Knowledge Center has supported over 290,000 emergency response incidents and has supported the treatment or transfer of over 15,000 patients.

Knowledge Center's incident management functionality includes:

Patient triage, treatment and transfer – ensures accountability for patients throughout the continuum of care

Incident, resource, critical infrastructure, and document management – streamlines coordination and workflows to influence better outcomes

Automated bed census – automates collection and reporting of real-time bed availability data

Automated after-action reporting and documentation – saves approximately 80 hours per incident/exercise

