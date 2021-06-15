Knowledge Graph Leader Stardog Named a Finalist in the 14th Annual Ventana Digital Innovation Award

ARLINGTON, Va., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardog, the leading Enterprise Knowledge Graph platform provider, today announced that is has been named a finalist in the 14th Annual Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards. This honor recognizes vendors that have introduced noteworthy innovations in technology that advance business and IT, and showcases advances in the productivity and potential of business applications and technology that contributes significantly to improved efficiency, productivity, and the performance of an organization.

Stardog was named a finalist in the Data Category, an award that recognizes a technology vendor that best exemplifies innovation in big data and related technologies for supporting data and information management related needs. Nominations are open for organizations across business and IT, technology vendors, and consulting firms, and submissions are evaluated based on the stringent guideline set out by awards program criteria. Winners in all 10 areas where Ventana has substantial expertise, as well as the over-all award winner, will be announced on June 29th.

"The 14th Annual Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards highlights the innovation in the technology industry, and we are happy to recognize Stardog as a finalist for the Data Category," said Mark Smith, CEO & Chief Research Officer at Ventana Research. "Stardog commitment and innovation in the effective, interactive use of data through its knowledge graph and the operation of it across on-premises and cloud computing environments helps it provide the data fabric that enterprises should evaluate."

Through a unique combination of graph, virtualization, and inference, Stardog's knowledge graph technology is the key ingredient to transforming existing data infrastructure into a data fabric; a modern technology approach that is being hailed as the next generation data management solution. Enterprise data fabrics offer a new path forward as they weave together data from internal silos and external sources, create a seamless network of information and support the full gambit of the connected enterprise.

"With Stardog, customers reduce data preparation timelines up to 90 percent by transforming enterprise data infrastructure into a comprehensive end-to-end data fabric. Our platform also enables organizations to become a truly connected enterprise where data, no matter where it is stored, is connected at the compute layer as opposed to the storage layer," said Yancy Oshita, CMO of Stardog. "Every line of business in the enterprise can base decisions on contextual knowledge and build a reusable, resilient data fabric that can make data-informed decisions proactive rather than reactive. We are excited to be recognized for our innovation and for helping our customers unify their data once and for all and stop wasting time on data transformation."

About the Digital Innovation Awards

The annual Digital Innovation Awards are delivered by the Ventana Research team, which through its benchmark research, on-demand advisory and education continues to pioneer new methods for organizations to become efficient and effective in their business. As part of the scoring process and methodology, Ventana Research examines the submissions to evaluate the technology innovative approach but also how it applies to the people, processes, information and technology, the best practices it supports, the degree of team involvement and the technologies business impact and value.

Please Tweet: #knowledgegraph leader @StardogHQ recognized by @ventanaresearch for exemplifying innovation and for creating solutions that improve people, processes, information, and technology #datafabric #multicloud

About Stardog

Stardog was founded in 2015 on the vision of powering the connected enterprise. Stardog's Enterprise Knowledge Graph technology turns data into knowledge to enable more effective digital transformations. With Stardog, customers reduce data preparation timelines by up to 90 percent by transforming enterprise data infrastructure into a comprehensive end-to-end data fabric. Industry leaders including BNY Mellon, Bosch, and NASA use Stardog to create a flexible data fabric that can support countless applications. Stardog is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit www.stardog.com or follow them @StardogHQ .

SOURCE Stardog

Related Links

www.stardog.com

