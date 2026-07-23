Knowledge Grid Launches to Pioneer the Cognitive Data Layer -- the AI-Native Data Foundation for Cybersecurity

Backed by 7 issued US patents and 15+ years of R&D, the KG Cognitive Data Platform transforms raw security telemetry into AI-ready data at ingest — so downstream AI can finally detect the threats legacy tools structurally can't see

SALT LAKE CITY, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowledge Grid today launched the KG Cognitive Data Platform, introducing a new category of security infrastructure the company calls the Cognitive Data Layer — the AI-native data foundation that makes high-velocity cybersecurity telemetry usable by AI. The platform is powered by the company's patented Temporal Data Grid, a data transformation engine built on more than 15 years of research.

The launch targets a structural problem quietly undermining AI performance across the security industry: large language models and AI agents struggle to reason accurately over cybersecurity telemetry, because the data reaching them has been organized but never transformed into a form machines can adequately reason over. Legacy SIEMs, log platforms, and general-purpose data tools normalize and index data so a human analyst can search it, but organizing data is not the same as transforming it for machine reasoning and agentic workflows.

The consequences can be hard to see, but are costly. Because AI models produce confident, well-formed answers regardless of whether the underlying data can support them, failures surface not as obvious errors but as plausible inferences that happen to be wrong, silent missed detections and false clears that read convincingly enough to go unquestioned. Security teams keep chasing the same false positives that AI automation was supposed to eliminate, while real threats can sit undetected until they become breaches.

"The AI was ready. The data wasn't," said Peter Bybee, Founder and CEO of Knowledge Grid. "After 15 years building managed detection & response, we kept hitting the same wall: every time we applied AI to threat detection, the data fought back. We didn't need higher-end models, smarter prompts, or better tuning, we needed high confidence that we could trust the results."

Knowledge Grid is already being delivered to customers through partners, including Dragonfly Cyber.

"The threat surface is changing fast, and no single lens covers it," said Brett Helm, CEO of Dragonfly Cyber. "We focus on continuous monitoring for rogue AI usage inside the enterprise. Knowledge Grid gives organizations the ability to continuously monitor for unknown threats, the behavior no rule was ever written for. Those two are natural complements, which is why we've built Knowledge Grid into the services we deliver to our customers," said Brett Helm, CEO of Dragonfly Cyber.

Availability

The KG Cognitive Data Platform is available now. Knowledge Grid will be meeting with security leaders, partners, and press at Black Hat USA 2026 (August 3–7, Las Vegas). To arrange a briefing or platform demonstration at Black Hat, visit knowledgegrid.com or contact [email protected].

About Knowledge Grid

Knowledge Grid is a cybersecurity AI infrastructure company defining the Cognitive Data Layer, the AI-native data foundation that transforms raw security telemetry into machine-usable knowledge. Built on 15+ years of research and protected by 7 issued US patents plus 2 pending, the KG Cognitive Data Platform makes cybersecurity telemetry AI-ready at ingest, enabling downstream models and agents to detect threats that legacy tools structurally cannot. Headquartered in Salt Lake City with its R&D team in Warsaw, Poland, Knowledge Grid is privately held and led by a founding team with prior successful exits in the managed security and MDR markets. Learn more at www.knowledgegrid.com.

SOURCE Knowledge Grid