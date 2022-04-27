Knowledge Impact Network Launches Coordinated Relief Effort to Assist Ukrainians--ModiHealth Leading the Charge on Medical and Mental Crisis Care

Purpose-driven leaders from Knowledge Impact Network, ModiHealth, LifeForce, DignityMoves, Grace Children's Foundation, and V4 CAPITAL have come together to help the people of Ukraine on urgent issues, and everyone can help

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A movement of innovative social entrepreneurs has been brought together by Knowledge Impact Network (KIN) to assist Ukrainians in the crucial areas of housing, food and medical supplies, pediatric medical care and technology. KIN is a community of purpose-driven leaders and innovative social entrepreneurs with a mission to alleviate some of the world's most pressing problems by sharing skills, insights, and connections to accelerate progress in these areas. To accelerate the Ukrainian relief effort, KIN is amplifying and facilitating collaborations across vital initiatives. The public can help by supporting the following programs via spreading awareness, funding, or sharing additional resources.

ModiHealth, LifeForce, DignityMoves, Grace Children's Foundations, and V4 CAPITAL provide help in the following crucial areas:

Virtual Emergency Care.

ModiHealth provides free emergency care for Ukrainians and Ukrainian refugees via a HIPAA-compliant secured telehealth platform. It includes free emergency medical and mental health care, emotional trauma first aid, and mental health support. The following categories of care and crisis training are available - Medical care and first aid support, emotional trauma first aid, and mental health support.

HOW YOU CAN HELP: Get the word out by sharing the link below with anyone who can reach Ukrainians in need, share on social media and tag #helpukraine or share with anyone who may want to volunteer!

https://bit.ly/care-ukraine Develop a secure platform in Ukraine to apply precision technology to humanitarian first response.

The AI for Good Foundation has spearheaded the LifeForce Ukraine Project, a peer-to-peer humanitarian aid matching platform being developed to counter-balance Russian efforts to exploit open humanitarian data on the web. The platform: CONNECTS real time aid requirements with available support & resources, ALERTS civilians about supplies, shelters, transport, and dangerous situations in their vicinity, SECURES civilian and critical online infrastructure, and PROTECTS humanitarian data and locational assets and resources. It ensures a coordinated and resilient response of government and NGO resources, providing immediate support, advice and real time content.

HOW YOU CAN HELP: LifeForce is being piloted currently, and is seeking additional partners. Contact [email protected] for more information. Interim housing units.

KIN- DignityMoves is exploring the possibility of leveraging high-quality, insulated, and portable prefabricated interim housing currently being used by the homeless in California for Ukrainian refugees. These could also be ideal structures during the rebuild and recovery period for homes bombed in Ukraine .

HOW YOU CAN HELP: A feasibility study is in progress—contact [email protected] to get involved in assessing the local landscape for supplying these housing units. Coordinating aid for children who need medical/surgical and rehabilitative care. Grace Children's Foundation (GCF) offers its global online Children's Resource Exchange, a HIPAA compliant platform and database to expedite and match cases of children with complex medical needs to physicians and hospitals throughout the world willing to provide donated and subsidized care. Partnering with the Ministry of Health of Ukraine on its priority list of the children suffering with traumatic injuries from the war, GCF also helps identify and coordinate non-medical resources to supplement the needs of the pediatric patients being evacuated, including transportation and housing.

HOW YOU CAN HELP: Get the word out about GCF's available services for Ukrainian children with your networks. If you are a physician, specialist, a service provider willing to donate transportation logistics, or can donate other non-clinical services to support the children, please contact [email protected] Delivering much needed aid to Ukraine - telecom infrastructure, consumer staples and pharmaceuticals.

Payel Farasat & Joe Farasat , Founders & Managing Principals of V4 CAPITAL, a bespoke private equity impact house, are activating their networks in the telecom infrastructure space to restore communications in Ukraine that were destroyed by bombings. Leveraging their experience from previous aid work in India during the height of the pandemic, they are pivoting their resources to ensure that Ukrainians are now getting much needed humanitarian aid: trauma kits, pharmaceuticals, surgical equipments, Meals-Ready-To-Eat (MREs) and hot food. As early investors in 3D Printing Technology, V4 is amplifying the genius of 3D Printing portfolio companies shipping 3D Printers to Ukraine that are printing CAT Tourniquets, Quick Bandage Appliers, and Drones - on the spot - to meet the high and constant demand for these items while reducing logistical time delays, transportation costs, transit theft and waste. By donating 3D printers and file parts and by supporting the 3D Printing community, more 3D printers and filaments can be sent to Ukraine - empowering the Ukrainians to innovate and print the medical and protective equipments they need in real time.

HOW YOU CAN HELP: If your business has any inventories of medical supplies, canned foods, radios, repeaters, 3D printers or materials to donate, contact [email protected]

To learn more about how these organizations are coordinating and amplifying efforts to support Ukrainians and how to offer assistance, book an interview with Leigh-Anne Anderson at [email protected].

SOURCE Knowledge Impact Network