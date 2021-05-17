Knowledge Management Provides an Edge in Delivering Superior Customer Experiences

Truly effective knowledge management can help agents anticipate customer needs through the analysis of ongoing customer interactions, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer experience (CX) is the competitive battleground companies now face. With digital natives entering the consumer market and the race for mindshare heating up around the globe, any brand that does not offer a highly relevant, personalized customer experience risks becoming part of the clutter. A superior level of customer engagement is possible by leveraging customer data across touchpoints to deliver a truly seamless customer experience through knowledge management (KM).

Frost & Sullivan's latest executive brief, Knowledge is the Key to Customer Experience Success , analyzes how knowledge management can help companies enhance customer experiences.

"KM can boost a company's customer support by curating the collective knowledge of a company and can be further coupled with external sources for broader understanding and useful insights, bringing fast return on investment," explained Nancy Jamison, ICT | Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan. "Providing agents with the right information at the right time to assist customers or having that information automated within self-service options increases the speed of service and customer satisfaction."

"Powered by AI, Verint KM uses machine learning, natural language processing and other emerging technologies to understand and analyze customer requirements, regardless of the channel. Combining KM with other workforce engagement and analytics assets in the Verint Customer Engagement Cloud Platform helps it deliver complete lifecycle support that can ultimately increase customer satisfaction ratings and reduce costs," said Celia Fleischaker |, Chief Marketing Officer at Verint. "Verint KM enriches quality and workforce management programs that are already in place. It also helps brands personalize services and assure customers that they are getting the right information to solve issues."

KM offers a range of business and CX benefits for the brand, including:

