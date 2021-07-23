Knowledge Management Software Market growth in Application Software | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Batia Infotech, GemShelf Inc., Guru Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., KnowMax Software Pvt. Ltd, Kovai Ltd., MindTouch, Inc., SAP SE, Silly Moose LLC, and Zendesk Inc. are some of the major market participants. Skill development and employment and leveraging software data to derive deep knowledge will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Knowledge Management Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Knowledge Management Software Market is segmented as below:

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud-based

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

Knowledge Management Software Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the knowledge management software market in the Application Software industry include Batia Infotech, GemShelf Inc., Guru Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., KnowMax Software Pvt. Ltd, Kovai Ltd., MindTouch, Inc., SAP SE, Silly Moose LLC, and Zendesk Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Knowledge Management Software Market size

Knowledge Management Software Market trends

Knowledge Management Software Market industry analysis

The growing emphasis on personalized learning is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, operational challenges associated with software may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the knowledge management software market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Knowledge Management Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist knowledge management software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the knowledge management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the knowledge management software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of knowledge management software market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Batia Infotech

GemShelf Inc.

Guru Technologies Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

KnowMax Software Pvt. Ltd

Kovai Ltd.

SAP SE

Silly Moose LLC

Zendesk Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

