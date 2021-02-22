Knowledge Services Announces FedRAMP Ready Designation

FISHERS, Ind., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowledge Services, a leader in government workforce management solutions, today announced it has achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Ready designation and is now listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace for federal agencies and government contractors.

"Our solutions require the processing of confidential personal and health data. We believe it is our responsibility as stewards of this data and for the governments we serve to uphold the highest security standards and to be a partner in preventing cyber breaches," said Joe Bielawski, President at Knowledge Services. "Achieving the FedRAMP Ready status is a testament to our company's commitment to security and to our clients."

The FedRAMP Ready designation applies to the proprietary cloud SaaS technology, dotStaff. Since its launch in 2003 as one of the first government cloud-based vendor management systems, dotStaff has been enhanced specifically to better serve government clients with added modules to manage workforce, vendors, consortiums, credentials, surveys, and reporting.

"As government continues to transition services to the cloud, the importance of ensuring cloud security is critical. We appreciate the dedication of our InfoSec, IT and Development teams, who work every day to keep our systems secure and who embrace a culture of continual improvement," said Bielawski.

To achieve FedRAMP Ready status, Knowledge Services had to demonstrate compliance with FedRAMP's NIST-based cyber security framework. Knowledge Services worked with experts from Coalfire and A-Lign to reach this milestone. The FedRAMP Ready designation is a first step in Knowledge Services' commitment to achieving a FedRAMP Authorization.

FedRAMP is a federal government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. FedRAMP's stated goal is to protect US citizen data in the cloud by ensuring vendors meet government's most rigorous security compliance framework.

Knowledge Services joins 303 companies and products nationwide to be listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace, and only the third Indiana-based company to be currently listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

About Knowledge Services

Serving those who serve others is the cornerstone of Knowledge Services' mission, a mission that has led to dedicated partnerships with government and private industry for more than 20 years. Knowledge Services leverages the expertise and experience of its people and the agility of its proprietary, secure cloud platform to deliver transformative workforce management solutions.

Knowledge Services is a woman-owned and family run business that has grown since its founding in 1994, but the mission has not changed. Knowledge Services builds solutions that help better serve our fellow citizens. Learn more at www.knowledgeservices.com.

