Knowledge Services Celebrates 30 Years of Citizen-Impact and Innovation

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowledge Services, a pioneer in cybersecurity and citizen-centric solutions, celebrates three decades of human-driven impact across public and private sector organizations. The company's innovative solutions and services include RAMPxchange™ – the nation's first Risk Management Program marketplace, HHS Managed Services, a FedRAMP™ Moderate Vendor Management System, and StateRAMP – the nation's only Risk Authorization Management Program for state, local governments, and educational organizations.

Established in 1994 by CEO Julie Bielawski, the certified woman-owned business enterprise (WBE) has evolved from its computer training founding into a national cybersecurity, cloud and professional services organization employing over 2,000 professionals and serving more than 30 states, dozens of cities, and hundreds of private sector organizations. As Knowledge Services commemorates this milestone, the company reflects on the growth and impact that has shaped its journey over the past thirty years.

Reflecting on Three Decades of Accomplishments

Industry Leadership

Living out their mission of serving those who serve others, Knowledge Services has driven success in the public and private sectors by providing customized, transformative solutions across cybersecurity, managed services, survey management, and workforce management across the nation.

Commitment to Technology Innovation

Knowledge Services continues to invest heavily in impactful cloud and cybersecurity solutions benefiting both government and private sector organizations. The company's RAMPxchange™ cyber and risk management marketplace compliments the thousands of StateRAMP Program Management Office (PMO) professionals focused on securing our nation's systems and infrastructure. Their dotStaff™ Vendor Management System (VMS) continues to be the industry benchmark for serving complex public sector needs.

Growth and Expansion

Since its founding, Knowledge Services has grown to serve clients nationwide, operating in more than 30 states. With over 2,000 full-time Team Members and tens of thousands of contingent workers managed through its VMS platform, the company's focus on continuous innovation and client success has fueled steady growth over the last thirty years.

Looking Forward

With thirty years of growth and innovation, Knowledge Services remains dedicated to driving measurable impact for its public and private sector clients while exploring new ways to serve our nation.

"As we celebrate three decades of steadfast service, I am filled with an immense sense of gratitude for our team's focus and dedication to Serving Those Who Serve Others." said Julie Bielawski. "Over our 30 years, we have not only witnessed but have actively shaped improvements in how citizens receive important and impactful services. Our journey has been marked by innovation, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to improving the cyber posture of our nation. Here's to another 30 years of safeguarding our digital future, with the same passion and dedication that has defined our legacy. Thank you to every team member, partner, and client who has been part of our incredibly journey."

Knowledge Services is a certified woman-owned business enterprise (WBE) that is reshaping how public and private organizations work together to better serve our nation. Driven by our mission to serve those who serve others, Knowledge Services offers expertise across cybersecurity, Managed Service Provider (MSP) + Vendor Management System (VMS) solutions, workforce management, and survey management to deliver innovative solutions that enhance efficiency and effectiveness. Alongside our team of subject matter experts and our proprietary, FedRAMP & StateRAMP Ready VMS technology, Knowledge Services is the largest government MSP provider in the nation.

