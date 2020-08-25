Knowledge Services Designing Crosspoint Center for Success in COVID-Conscious Culture

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowledge Services announced today its design and construction team who will help bring a new vision to Crosspoint Center and unveiled new renderings that showcase the building's adaptive space and beauty. Crosspoint Center is the newly named building in Fishers, which once housed Marsh corporate headquarters and will soon be home to Knowledge Services headquarters, with space for new tenants to join.

Welcome space in Crosspoint Center's main entrance and lobby. 2,500 sq. ft. café and micro market. Outdoor patio and plaza perfect for work, lunch, and events.

"Our goal is to develop Crosspoint Center as a destination, where companies like Knowledge Services can plant roots and where teams can thrive in their pursuits," said Julie Bielawski, CEO of Knowledge Services and Founding Partner of JJB Group.

To carry out their vision, Knowledge Services hired RATIO as the architect and design firm for Crosspoint Center, with Compass Construction leading the transformative renovations.

"Our team is thrilled to be a part of this adaptive reuse project for Crosspoint Center that incorporates existing elements and introduces new interiors to create a timeless design aesthetic with a clean, simple palette," said Kim Strawbridge, Senior Associate and Interior Designer at RATIO. "New tenants will have the opportunity to take advantage of the building's many dynamic common spaces."

Crosspoint Center provides world-class offerings and flexibility for companies today, especially in a COVID and post COVID-conscious environment.

"People are at the heart of the building's re-design. We want team members coming to work at Crosspoint Center to feel comfortable, confident, and inspired in their surroundings," said Bielawski. "We are paying careful attention to every detail of this reimagined space."

As more companies move to a combination of in-office and remote work settings, Crosspoint Center provides flexibility for its tenants to expand capacity when more employees are in the office for business as usual or on special occasions.

Tenants and community members will have the opportunity to enjoy dynamic common spaces available for use, including:

300-seat high-tech auditorium

"TED-Talk" style open event space in lower atrium

A 25-seat training room and group classroom

Flexible, collaboration space for pop-up meetings or pop-in employees

2,500 sq. ft café and micro market

Outdoor patio and plaza

Private and peaceful suite for new mothers

2,800 sq. ft. fitness facility with private showers and a group classroom

Indoor/outdoor events center

Avocation room

Wooded nature trail

Easy access to the Fishers Nickel Plate Trail

"Planning the renovations during COVID has given us the unique opportunity to incorporate safety features and social distancing into our design," said Bielawski. "In addition to the renovations, Crosspoint Center is being fitted with a new modern HVAC system that utilizes MERV 13 filters, the same filtering system you find in hospitals, to provide the cleanest air quality." The building also features touchless automated doors and restrooms.

Crosspoint Center is accessed from I-69 on the northeast side of Indianapolis and is situated close to the area's best in entertainment, recreation, and dining, including: Fishers District, Top Golf, downtown Fishers and easy access to the Nickel Plate Trail.

Knowledge Services will be the anchor tenant, with plans to relocate their headquarters to Crosspoint Center later this year.

Crosspoint Center is leasing all unused newly renovated Class A office space to new tenants. David Moore with Cushman & Wakefield is marketing Crosspoint Center's available office space.

Crosspoint Center is a 165,000 square foot Class A office building located near downtown Fishers, Indiana, with convenient interstate access and surrounded by the area's best in entertainment and recreation, including the Nickel Plate Trail. The building is designed for people to thrive and ideal for businesses who value culture. Crosspoint Center is owned and managed by JJB Group. David Moore with Cushman & Wakefield is marketing available office space and can be reached by emailing [email protected].

Learn more and view additional renderings at https://crosspointcenter.com/, high resolution available upon request. Follow Crosspoint Center social media for ongoing tenant and community updates: Facebook: @CrosspointCenterBuilding, Twitter: @CrosspointCtr, Instagram: @crosspointcenter and LinkedIn: @Crosspoint-Center.

SOURCE Knowledge Services

Related Links

http://www.knowledgeservices.com

