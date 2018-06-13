Knowledge to Practice Announces Record Setting Sales and Recruits Top Marketing and Sales Executives to Power Their Next Stage of Growth

K2P offers medical board review, core clinical curriculum refreshers and emerging medicine curriculum via a personalized platform that enables physicians to monitor their personal mastery of clinical knowledge and skills and learn wherever, whenever and however they choose. For healthcare organizations, K2P advances organizational-wide transformation by fostering a more engaged and confident workforce. Most importantly, hospital systems are enabled to build learning organizations and deliver continuity of care and effective communications across their system.

"We built a platform that makes lifelong learning fast and easy for physician," says Mary Ellen Beliveau, Founder and CEO of Knowledge to Practice. "Knowledge to Practice has been wildly successful in the past 15 months, growing our team to 37 and seeing more than 42% growth in bookings. With the recently successful product launch of CurrentMD Cardiology, it's the right time to expand our go-to-market power with seasoned executives."

Matt Chan joins K2P bringing 25 years of B2B and B2C marketing and product experience in high-growth SaaS and EdTech companies. Matt's depth in marketing is born from his diverse experience in organizations like Corporate Executive Board (now Gartner), CARFAX, Rosetta Stone, Software AG, and GE. At K2P, Matt focuses his proven marketing talent on the company's go-to-market strategy and demand generation across both the direct-to-physician (B2C) and enterprise (B2B) sales.

Patrick Welsh joins K2P with 28 years of successfully closing sales of technology solutions to large enterprises in MedTech, Pharma and Bio industries. Patrick has deep expertise in creating emerging markets through transformational SaaS products that change industries in meaningful ways. Patrick's sales leadership successes are demonstrated through organizations like Author-it Software Corporation, Vivisimo (now IBM), BackWeb Technologies, RecruitSoft, and ADP. At K2P, Patrick leads the enterprise (B2B) sales team to enable residency and fellowship programs, hospitals and healthcare systems to transform patient care.

"Our company's forward momentum is palpable. Now, with Matt and Patrick, we have the DNA and experience required to achieve aggressive grow and take the company to the next level," adds Beliveau.

