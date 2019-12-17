Knowledge To Practice Fuels Enterprise Growth through inaugural Capital Investment From Pearson Ventures

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Passionate about enabling clinicians to practice at the top of their license, Knowledge to Practice (K2P), has raised $3.7 million in new funding that will speed its mission to revolutionize how personalized education is experienced across healthcare systems to address skill inequity, drive continuity of care, and bridge the gap between quality and competency with a transformational SaaS solution.

Pearson Ventures was a major investor in the round with participation from Avestria Ventures and Sofia Fund, along with existing investors including institutional investors ReThink Education and SideCar Angels, who continue to invest in the growth and success of K2P.

"We are excited to leverage Pearson's experience in healthcare workforce education and leadership in applying technologies like artificial intelligence and natural language processing," said Mary Ellen Beliveau, Founder and CEO of Knowledge to Practice. "K2P is transforming patient care through our personalized, micro learning platform for physicians. With additional financial resources, we will aggressively expand our portfolio to bring this best-in-class curricula and technology platform to health systems across the country."

As a leader in personalized, competency-based education for healthcare providers, K2P offers a SaaS solution for practicing clinicians spanning acute, in-patient and out-patient settings, enabling improved population health. K2P's enterprise-level platform works to transform healthcare by changing the way education is delivered to interdisciplinary care team providers across the care spectrum.

"K2P is bringing digital transformation to the medical education market. Their vision to combine high quality content and assessments delivered on a scalable technology platform is strongly aligned with Pearson's own product strategy," said Pedro Vasconcellos, Head of Investments at Pearson. "We are excited to support them in expanding their enterprise offering to help hospitals and health systems improve their quality of care through educational interventions."

Pearson Ventures launched in 2019 to invest in early stage learning, employment, and workforce companies that are creating the next generation of education products and services. Vicky Guo, Investment Director at Pearson, will receive a seat on K2P's board of directors.

Additional funders in this round include Avestria Ventures and Sofia Fund, firms that invest in women-led organizations. Avestria Ventures invests in early-stage women's health companies and female-led life science ventures. Sofia Fund is one of the first angel investment firms to focus exclusively on women-owned companies. Its professional women partners leverage deep expertise and broad networks to actively support their portfolio companies which include high-growth, technology-driven companies in the IT, business products and services, technology, and health and wellness sectors that have scalable businesses and proprietary positions in large and growing markets.

K2P offers personalized core curriculum spanning evidence based and emerging medicine through their state of the art competency based platform that enables physicians to monitor their personal mastery and learn wherever, whenever and however they choose. For healthcare organizations, K2P advances organizational-wide transformation by fostering a more engaged and confident workforce. Most importantly, hospital systems are enabled to build learning organizations and deliver continuity of care and effective communications across their system.

About Knowledge to Practice

Knowledge to Practice delivers practice-changing, healthcare education solutions that help transform patient care, enable continuity of care, and mitigate risks across hospitals and healthcare systems. Knowledge to Practice's personalized curriculum results in an average of 56 percent improvement of knowledge retention and recall over 6-months, compared to 3-5 percent of older continuing medical education (CME) models that prove recall for 30-days. Using best practices and adult learning techniques, Knowledge to Practice taps top recognized academicians and thought leaders to deliver practice-changing clinical content. Curricula are then personalized to each physician, enabling them to monitor their personal mastery and learn wherever, whenever and however they choose. To learn more about Knowledge to Practice please visit www.KnowledgeToPractice.com .

About Pearson Ventures

With an initial capital commitment of $50M over three years, Pearson Ventures invests in companies building new market opportunities using innovative business models, future technologies, and new educational experiences. Pearson Ventures is the corporate venture arm of Pearson Education, the world's learning company with more than 24,000 employees in nearly 70 countries and a mission to help people make progress in their lives through learning. Pearson combines world-class educational content and assessment, powered by services and technology, to enable more effective teaching and personalized learning at scale. They believe that wherever learning flourishes, so do people. For more information visit www.pearson.com.

