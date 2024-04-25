KNOWLEDGE24 | Aavenir to Showcase Generative AI Capabilities for Contract Management on ServiceNow

Aavenir, a ServiceNow Advanced Platform partner, will unveil its latest Generative AI-powered contract lifecycle management solution at ServiceNow KNOWLEDGE24 in Las Vegas. Legal, procurement, and IT team attendees from across the globe will also witness Avy AI – Aavenir's Generative AI Assistant for contract management Live-in Action, as it marks its debut at KNOW24.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aavenir, a global AI-Powered Source-to-Pay and Contract Lifecycle Management solutions provider on ServiceNow Platform announces its participation in ServiceNow Knowledge24 event as a Gold Sponsor. The 3-day annual event, held at The Venetian Expo and Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada, from May 7-9, 2024, will showcase Aavenir's Generative AI capabilities in Contract Management.

ServiceNow Knowledge24 is a premier annual event attended by more than 25,000 attendees from across the globe. As a ServiceNow Advanced Partner, Aavenir has been helping organizations worldwide transform sourcing, procurement, and contract management processes, reduce cycle times, and deliver risk insights with its AI-enabled solutions built on ServiceNow.

"We are excited to unveil Avy AI and our Generative AI capabilities for 'connected' contract management at KNOW24. We invite our customers and prospects to make the most of their ServiceNow investment and experience how Aavenir can deliver remarkable control over productivity, costs, and risk while contributing to strategic decision-making," said Jesal Mehta, Founder and CEO of Aavenir.

Book Your Seat

Theater Session: Maximizing ServiceNow ROI: How Enterprises Use AI for Contract Management | Tuesday, May 7, 11:30 PDT | Expo: Stage 3

Ask the Pro Session: Best practices for implementing AI-powered Contract Management solutions. | Wednesday, May 8, 3:00 PDT | Expo: Ask the Pro1

To learn more about Avy AI for Contract Management, visit the Aavenir Booth #3310 or Book a Demo in Advance . Experience how Aavenir's Generative AI and Avy AI comprehend and extract contracts, understand legal language, and enhance the overall user experience by providing unparalleled insights into contracts and connected data.

About Aavenir

Aavenir, an Advanced Platform Partner of ServiceNow, helps enterprises maximize ROI with AI-powered applications on ServiceNow, comprising Sourcing Management, Onboarding Workflow Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Obligation Management, Accounts Payable Automation. For more information, visit aavenir.com.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud-based platform with digital workflows that creates great experiences and unlocks enterprise productivity. For more information, visit servicenow.com

Media Contact :

Marketing & Communications Team, Aavenir

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Aavenir