KnowledgeCity Named One of Top 8 Best Employee Training Management Software From AGS

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowledgeCity is proud to announce it was named one of AGS's Top 8 Best Employee Training Management Software for 2021. AGS compiled the list based on criteria around usability, flexibility, and how well the software helps in both new employee training and with ongoing professional development.

"Whatever your employee training and development needs, there's a good chance that KnowledgeCity already has the training course that you need," writes AGS. "With a full range of features and a simple-to-use interface, KnowledgeCity is one of the top employee training management software options to consider. We've awarded it with a 5-star rating."

Airiodion Global Services, or AGS, is a global news media source for independent ratings on who's best-in-class in professional services, change management, consulting, and more. With extensive research and thousands of daily website impressions, AGS also reviews top firms and companies across a number of business sectors.

With their "Best Employee Training Management Software" ratings, AGS highlights the need for companies to have well-designed training programs, as ongoing development can increase employee productivity, engagement, and retention, which can increase profit margin.

"KnowledgeCity is very pleased to be a part of the AGS Best Employee Training Software list. We pride ourselves in creating top-quality training while providing the user with a visual experience that they will enjoy," said Melody Godsey, KnowledgeCity Business Manager. "Our LMS has been designed for easy accessibility with numerous features managers need to supervise their employee training. This recognition inspires us to continue to improve our content and tools in 2021."

AGS cites KnowledgeCity's wide range of courses and the ability to create customizable learning paths for specialized employee training as key differentiators from the competition. "The extensive catalog, customization, and content upload features of KnowledgeCity make developing a training program quick and easy," AGS writes.

With over 14,000 online video tutorials, KnowledgeCity's Learning Library is a robust solution for companies looking for employee training in high-demand skills areas. Taught by industry professionals and subject matter experts, KnowledgeCity's Learning Library courses cover a variety of topics, including management and leadership, software and programming, finance, workplace safety, regulatory compliance, and more. Courses keep up with changing trends and innovations, and are available on-demand.

Companies looking to implement a training program can use KnowledgeCity's Learning Management System as an easy, affordable, out-of-the-box solution, or can supplement their own training program with KnowledgeCity's vast library of courses.

Founded in 2007, KnowledgeCity is an online training company based in Carlsbad, California. Learn more about KnowledgeCity at www.knowledgecity.com.

Media Contact: Melody Godsey, [email protected], 760.795.9050.

