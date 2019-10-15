KnowledgeCity Offers Skills Training to Library Patrons and Announces Participation at 2019 CLA Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowledgeCity announced today its participation at the 2019 California Librarians Association Conference in Pasadena, California, Oct. 24-26.

As a featured exhibitor in the conference, KnowledgeCity will be promoting its e-learning services alongside numerous vendors, speakers and library affiliated programs.

KnowledgeCity educates library patrons and the community by providing online training courses on soft skills, technology, finance, compliance and safety.

The courses are taught by university professors and certified instructors with new courses added every month.

With over 13,000 videos, library patrons have unlimited access to new job market skill sets, social and communication tools, money management tools and more.

"KnowledgeCity courses allow you to go at your own pace," said Bossier Parish Library Staff Coordinator Jeanene Sanders-Wiggins. "The fact that we can offer a variety of these courses to our patrons is why we chose KnowledgeCity apart from other learning providers."

KnowledgeCity values customer privacy and works with libraries to follow Title VII of the Library Bill of Rights which was implemented by the ALA to advocate for and safeguard library patron privacy, including personally identifiable information.

KnowledgeCity requires nothing more than a library card to access its database.

Course access is flexible with KnowledgeCity's mobile app. Library patrons can receive unlimited learning content whether at the library, on the go, or from the comfort of their own home.

Whether it's a job hunt, career adjustment or skills training, KnowledgeCity library partners are dedicated to helping their communities succeed.

Learn more about KnowledgeCity at www.knowledgecity.com.

