KnowledgeCity Partners With Public Libraries to Expand Job Training Access

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online employee training provider KnowledgeCity is positively impacting local communities across the United States by partnering with public libraries to provide access to its extensive eLearning library of professional development courses.

As libraries strive to remain relevant in an increasingly digital age, KnowledgeCity is helping these valuable public institutions evolve beyond physical learning spaces to address the educational needs of their communities online and on-demand.

KnowledgeCity library partners offer their communities free, unlimited access to KnowledgeCity's eLearning platform of more than 13,000 video tutorials in critical business skills.

KnowledgeCity's job training content covers key skills employers look for and continuously adds to its library with the most up-to-date topics taught by industry experts and university professors.

Library patrons can access this premium content at their local library branch, at home or even on the go with any internet-connected mobile device. As a result, community members can benefit from the latest and greatest in job training when and where they learn best. The microlearning format further advances learning goals by allowing patrons to learn at their own pace.

Whether it's a job search, career change or skills development, KnowledgeCity library partners are committed to helping members of their communities achieve their learning objectives.

"KnowledgeCity for Libraries is a fantastic way for patrons to learn new skills and increase their job opportunities," Samantha Bueche, KnowledgeCity sales supervisor, said. "Our library partners are able to help patrons to advance their education and skill levels in a convenient, user-friendly manner."

"I love working closely with our Library clients and hearing feedback about how their community enjoys using our E-Learning Database," she continued. "It's also great being able to provide them with digital marketing materials to help our clients advertise the database and increase patron engagement."

KnowledgeCity's online courses cover professional development areas, such as:

- Leadership

- Communication

- Career development

- Sales

- Marketing

- Project management

- Microsoft Office

- Business planning

- And much more

KnowledgeCity's eLearning platform also has tools for tracking and managing progress so that learners can stay on top of their professional objectives. And, with KnowledgeCity's Certificate Program, users get the recognition they deserve for learning achievements and skill attainment.

KnowledgeCity's current library partners include:

- Salt Lake City Public Library System (Utah)

- Bossier Parish Libraries (Louisiana)

- Oxford Public Library (Alabama)

- Richmond Public Library (California)

- Akron-Summit County Public Library (Ohio)

- Laurens County (South Carolina)

- Wayne County Public Library (North Carolina)

- Plainfield Public Library District (Illinois)

- Lima Public Library (Ohio)

- Blackwater Regional (Virginia)

About KnowledgeCity

KnowledgeCity.com is an online training solutions provider based in Carlsbad, California. Founded in 2007, KnowledgeCity is dedicated to meeting the demands of the employee training industry. New courses are added monthly to its extensive learning library of more than 13,000 video tutorials, covering critical skills in business, computer, safety, compliance and finance.

KnowledgeCity employee training courses use microlearning for just-in-time training which allows users to obtain a stronger grasp of the material and immediately implement what they learned. Courses are taught by university professors and industry experts to ensure that all training is the highest quality possible.

KnowledgeCity's easy-to-use Learning Management System (LMS) is fully customizable with online portals that include unique organizational branding, such as logos and company-specific training courses.

KnowledgeCity also offers full-service Custom Content Creation with an expert production team to transform current content, policies and procedures, or even just ideas, into interactive, engaging learning experiences.

