KnowledgeCity Protects Library Patrons' Privacy

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's digital world, having a sense of privacy and protecting personal information is very important. For libraries, this means protecting their patrons' privacy and personal information. This includes working with vendors to provide self-development online training videos.

KnowledgeCity prides itself on working with libraries to protect the privacy of patrons. KnowledgeCity requires patrons to provide nothing more than a library card number to access its database of self-development training videos.

In this way, KnowledgeCity works with libraries to follow Title VII of the Library Bill of Rights from the American Library Association, which states:

"All people, regardless of origin, age, background, or views, possess a right to privacy and confidentiality in their library use. Libraries should advocate for, educate about, and protect people's privacy, safeguarding all library use data, including personally identifiable information."

Personally identifiable information is any information that can be used to identify a particular person. This includes a person's full name and email addresses. KnowledgeCity does not require patrons to provide this information when accessing the database through the library.

KnowledgeCity's system connects to the library's system and allows patrons to access the extensive collection of videos through the use of their library card number and their library's website.

KnowledgeCity has experience providing these self-development courses to libraries. It works with libraries across the country.

The Carlsbad, California-based company also provides marketing support to help libraries inform the patrons about KnowledgeCity. This includes printable marketing materials along with posts for social media and banners for the library's website.

KnowledgeCity has more than 13,000 videos in its library that cover a wide range of skills. These topics range from soft skills, such as communication skills, to career development tools. The library also includes computer program training videos, such as the complete Microsoft Office and Adobe suites.

One of the unique offerings from KnowledgeCity is its safety and compliance library. This is something that is in high demand among many patrons and small businesses in the community.

KnowledgeCity is continually updating its course offerings. New courses are added every month.

For more information, visit Knowledgecity.com.

Media Contact:

Melody Godsey

Email: Contact-Us@knowledgecity.com

Phone: 855-200-1300

Related Images

knowledgecity-logo.png

KnowledgeCity Logo

KnowledgeCity Logo

Related Links

Knowledgecity Website

Knowledgecity Catalog

SOURCE KnowledgeCity

Related Links

http://Knowledgecity.com

