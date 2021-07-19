KnowledgeHound Announces Laura Baker as New Chief Executive Officer

The combination of the company having its strongest-ever leadership team coupled with her ever-persistent start-up itch fueled Kristi's desire to transition out of the company's day to day operations at this time. Kristi's passion for KnowledgeHound's success remains strong, and she will stay involved with various product and marketing initiatives throughout the year.

"I am so proud and passionate about KnowledgeHound and the exceptional team and solution we have built. As I transition into my next professional chapter, I am thrilled that Laura will be KnowledgeHound's new CEO," said Kristi Zuhlke, Founder of KnowledgeHound. "KnowledgeHound's technology, especially with the recent launch of our new analysis experience, truly provides the most intuitive and accessible survey data analytics solution. The company is poised to expand its market reach and Laura's proven track record makes her the ideal CEO to lead its ongoing growth and expansion."

Laura joined KnowledgeHound in March of 2020 to oversee all things revenue, including client support, sales, account management, and marketing. Prior to KnowledgeHound, Laura spent nearly 15 years at Mintel, the world's leading market intelligence agency, scaling and growing teams in the Americas. Her seasoned leadership skills, industry knowledge, and particular strength in building sales-led teams will keep KnowledgeHound on its upward growth trajectory.

"I am honored and excited to be taking the torch from Kristi, to continue to grow this company, and to execute on the vision of expanding our operations into new businesses and business units globally," said Laura. "We have tremendous momentum in the marketplace, and our unparalleled technology coupled with the strength and excellence of our KnowledgeHound team is the perfect recipe for ongoing success."

About KnowledgeHound

KnowledgeHound is a Chicago-based marketing technology company. It's search-based survey data analysis solution empowers clients to make customer-focused decisions on the fly by maximizing the impact and lifetime value of already expensive and hard to leverage survey data. The company is proud to partner with world-class Fortune 500 organizations, transforming and unifying survey data into approachable insights that allow their market research and analytics teams to move at the speed of the business, ensuring their customers stay at the forefront of every business decision while driving efficiencies along the way.

To learn more about KnowledgeHound, visit www.KnowledgeHound.com .

Contact: Marisa Mulh, 716-812-1616, [email protected]

SOURCE KnowledgeHound

Related Links

http://www.KnowledgeHound.com

