KnowledgeLake Appoints David Arthur Chief Revenue Officer

SAAS veteran with deep sales, operations, and technology experience joins the executive team to accelerate revenue growth and further expand the company's IDP market footprint

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowledgeLake , a leading provider of intelligent document processing (IDP) solutions, today announced the appointment of David Arthur as the company's new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Arthur will be responsible for driving sales revenue to further accelerate KnowledgeLake's rapid market expansion across North America. He also will direct a significant expansion of KnowledgeLake's sales and marketing teams in 2023. KnowledgeLake recorded greater than 30 percent growth in annual recurring revenue in 2022 and is forecasting higher growth this year.

"KnowledgeLake just experienced one of the most successful years in the company's history, achieving record annual recurring revenue growth and a host of other milestones," said Ron Cameron, CEO of KnowledgeLake. "David's addition is an exciting step forward as we continue our ambitious upward trajectory. His track record and vast experience speaks for itself. He's a true change agent and we're thrilled to have him on board."

A strategic sales executive with an extensive background in intelligent digital automation, AI-powered data capture and cloud technology, Arthur comes to KnowledgeLake with more than two decades of relevant market experience. He has held senior leadership roles at several of the industry's leading companies, such as Infosys, ABBYY, Xerox and Kofax. At these companies Arthur proved himself to be a catalyst for growth, inspiring teams and developing new processes that quickly expanded business through larger enterprise-level deals.

"I see KnowledgeLake as leading the way to the future because it converges AI, OCR, RPA and cloud to meet all the core digital transformation needs of the modern enterprise," said Arthur. "It's a next gen solution that combines key technologies into one platform to connect workflows and legacy systems, and deliver incredibly fast and super-accurate intelligent document processing. It's no surprise to see the incredible impact KnowledgeLake is having in the industry. I couldn't be more excited to join the team and put the platform's powerful capabilities into the hands of more companies."

New customer acquisition and rapid expansion into sectors such as financial services, government and education are contributing to KnowledgeLake's explosive growth. KnowledgeLake's cloud-native platform was recently included in the Aite-Novarica Group's Commercial Banking FinTech Spotlight , featuring vendors that provide innovative FinTech solutions to the commercial banking industry. This past summer, KnowledgeLake was named Microsoft's 2022 Education Partner of the Year. In addition, The Cloud Awards has shortlisted the company for 2022-2023 Best Cloud Automation of the Year Award.

About KnowledgeLake

KnowledgeLake is the only end-to-end, fully cloud-native solution for intelligent document processing, enabling organizations to capture, process, and manage their content in a single platform. The company combines intelligent document capture and robotic process automation (RPA) to increase organizational productivity. Two million users worldwide employ KnowledgeLake to work faster and more efficiently. For more information, visit knowledgelake.com.

