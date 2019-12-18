KnowledgeLake Named Finalist in 2019-2020 Cloud Awards

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowledgeLake has been declared a finalist this week in the international Cloud Computing Awards program, The Cloud Awards.

Since 2011, The Cloud Awards program has sought to champion excellence and innovation in cloud computing. Entries are accepted throughout the globe and across multiple industry sectors.

Categories for the 2019-2020 Cloud Awards include "Security Innovation of the Year," "Best Software as a Service," and "Best Cloud Automation Solution."

KnowledgeLake has been shortlisted in the category "Best Cloud Automation Solution."

Ron Cameron, KnowledgeLake CEO, said: "To be shortlisted for our work in this international program is not only an honor but clear recognition of the successes and customer satisfaction we strive to achieve with leading cloud technologies."

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "Simply, KnowledgeLake has recognized the importance of adopting and pioneering leading cloud technologies in order to deliver outstanding client success, which is why they're a deserving finalist in the Cloud Awards program.

"We see organizations not only adopting leading technologies but constantly innovating and leveraging their expertise to provide unprecedented levels of customer satisfaction. We've seen a big uptick in businesses deserving recognition for their work in cloud automation, cloud security and mobile solutions. We expect these to be huge growth areas in the coming years.

"Meanwhile, it's a short wait for our host of leading innovators, as the winners of the Cloud Awards 2019-2020 will be announced in the New Year."

Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East. You can view the full shortlist here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-computing-awards/.

Final winners will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and startup organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2020 and beyond. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards, and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.

Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Startup, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About KnowledgeLake

KnowledgeLake provides content management solutions that help busy organizations intelligently automate their most important document processes. Since 1999, we've created award-winning, Microsoft-centric solutions that have helped thousands of companies around the world focus on their mission rather than their mission-critical documents. As a four-time Microsoft Partner of the Year, we enable the Microsoft partner ecosystem with tools to extend the value of Microsoft's business-critical technologies for the benefit of all Microsoft customers.

Marketing Contact:

Yeni Hoo | yeni.hoo@knowledgelake.com

Tori Cameron | tori.cameron@knowledgelake.com

