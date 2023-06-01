KnowledgeLake Positioned as Star Performer and Major Contender in Everest Group's Intelligent Document Processing and Unstructured Document Processing Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

KnowledgeLake's positive move up and to the right in this year's PEAK Matrix highlights the company's strengthening market position and technology innovations

ST.LOUIS, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowledgeLake , a leading provider of intelligent document processing solutions, has been recognized as a Star Performer and Major Contender in the prestigious Everest Group Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and Unstructured Document Processing Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. The Star Performer title is given to companies that achieved the strongest year-over-year improvement, signaling that KnowledgeLake's leading position in the market is strengthening.

"Our move up in this year's Everest Group PEAK Matrix represents our hard work and progress in delivering greater value and the most technically advanced solution in the market," said Ron Cameron, Founder and CEO of KnowledgeLake. "We have been relentlessly improving our platform by integrating cutting-edge technologies that push the bounds of AI-driven data classification, extraction and workflow automation. We will continue to build upon our strength as an innovator in IDP by introducing new capabilities aimed at helping our customers solve modern content management challenges."

With a comprehensive suite of products and a strong focus on leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, KnowledgeLake empowers organizations to extract critical data from unstructured documents efficiently, enhance business processes, and achieve digital transformation goals.

KnowledgeLake's intelligent document processing platform offers a wide range of capabilities, including advanced RPA (robotic process automation) technology, data extraction, classification, and data validation. The platform integrates seamlessly with leading content management systems and other enterprise applications, ensuring a seamless and unified user experience.

Everest Group, a global consulting and research firm, conducts annual assessments to evaluate and recognize vendors in the IDP and unstructured document processing space. The assessment provides an objective analysis of each vendor's capabilities, market impact, vision, and delivery footprint.

The Everest Group's recognition of KnowledgeLake as a Star Performer and Major Contender further solidifies the company's position as a leading provider of intelligent document processing solutions. With a global customer base spanning various industries, including government, financial, and healthcare, KnowledgeLake continues to empower organizations to gain a competitive edge through enhanced document processing capabilities.

To learn more about the Everest Group IDP PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023, click here.

About the PEAK Matrix

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® is a proprietary framework for assessing the relative market success and overall capability of service providers based on Performance, Experiences, Ability, and Knowledge. Each service provider is comparatively assessed on two dimensions: market success and delivery capabilities. Market success is measured by revenue, number of clients and year-over-year growth. Delivery capability is measured by scale of operations, scope, technology and innovation, delivery footprint and buyer satisfaction. The resulting matrix categorizes service providers as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. Companies that demonstrate strong upward movement in successive reports are recognized as Star Performers.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, engineering services, and sourcing. The company's research also covers the technologies that power those processes and functions and the related talent trends and strategies. Its clients include leading global companies, service and technology providers, and investors. Clients use Everest Group's services to guide their journeys to maximize operational and financial performance, transform experiences, and realize high-impact business outcomes. Details and in-depth content are available at www.everestgrp.com

About KnowledgeLake

KnowledgeLake is the only end-to-end, fully cloud-native solution for intelligent document processing,enabling organizations to capture, process, and manage their content in a single platform. The company combines intelligent document capture and robotic process automation (RPA) to increase organizational productivity. Two million users worldwide employ KnowledgeLake to work faster and more efficiently. For more information, visit knowledgelake.com.

Contact

Karen Laverty

eMedia Junction

[email protected]

781.697.0514

SOURCE KnowledgeLake