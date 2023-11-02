KnowledgeLake Wins 2023 KMWorld Readers' Choice Award

Enterprise Content Management platform once again voted "Best Information Governance" solution by the magazine's audience of IT and business professionals

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowledgeLake , a leading modern cloud-native Enterprise Content Management (ECM) platform, announced today that it has been honored with the 2023 KMWorld Readers' Choice Award for "Best Information Governance." This is the third time KnowledgeLake has won the annual award spotlighting innovative products and services that business and IT professionals depend on for continued success.

"We've been honored with many awards by publications and analyst firms, but the Readers' Choice award is particularly meaningful because winners are selected by the people who matter most –– our end users," said Ron Cameron, CEO and Founder of KnowledgeLake. "We are continuously updating our platform to take advantage of emerging technologies, such as AI, to help solve complex content management challenges. We couldn't be more proud knowing that our dedication to serving customers is making an impact."

Earlier this year, KnowledgeLake introduced its next-generation Intuitive AI™, a cutting-edge technology that enterprises can leverage to solve crucial document processing pain points faster and easier than ever. The tool can automatically summarize, interpret, and extract information from documents within seconds and includes natural language processing technologies to respond to users' questions and commands.

KnowledgeLake's Intuitive AI helps organizations further enhance their Information Governance processes by enabling them to manage large volumes of information from documents even more efficiently and effectively. Intuitive AI powers KnowledgeLake's entire ECM platform, making storing, managing, and retrieving information much faster and easier. It can also help identify data irregularities and detect unauthorized access to data, which is vital for ensuring compliance and security.

The KMWorld Readers' Choice Award adds to an ever-growing list of previous accolades for KnowledgeLake. Just last month, KnowledgeLake was named to KMWorld's prestigious "Trend-Setting Products of 2023" list, highlighting its dedication to driving innovation within the ECM industry. Earlier this year, the company was recognized as a Star Performer and Major Contender in Everest Group's Intelligent Document Processing and Unstructured Document Processing Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023, cementing its leadership in document processing. The company was also positioned as an Innovator in the Aragon Research Globe for Content Platform 2023.

About KnowledgeLake

KnowledgeLake is the only fully Cloud-native Enterprise Content Management (ECM) platform combining Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Workflow Automation, and Content Management in an easy-to-use, single UI. Powered by its Intuitive AI™, KnowledgeLake Adaptive IDP™ automates the data extraction, understanding and processing of documents. Workflow Automation orchestrates complete business processes with an integrated RPA engine. Our Content Management provides easy and secure access to content. KnowledgeLake StreamLine Solutions™ add the ability to solve business-specific problems in various industries. With two million users, the company has earned numerous accolades, including five 'Microsoft Partner of the Year' awards. For more information, visit knowledgelake.com .

