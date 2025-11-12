KnowledgeOwl, a Leading Knowledge Base Software Platform, Marks 10 Years of Customer-Driven Innovation

As it wraps up its 10th anniversary year, the beloved SaaS continues to make knowledge sharing more helpful, human, and full of delight.

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowledgeOwl, a leading knowledge base software platform trusted by organizations like Userlane, AdvancedMD, and Monetate, is marking ten years of helping teams create, organize, and share documentation that's as delightful as it is dependable. Founded in 2015, the bootstrapped SaaS company now celebrates helping thousands of authors and teams across a swath of different industries.

Built with a focus on helpfulness, reliability, and great service, KnowledgeOwl has always believed that business can create positive change in the world. Over the past decade, the company has combined powerful software with a refreshingly human approach to customer support—helping teams build and maintain knowledge bases, documentation portals, and help centers that people actually enjoy using.

"We started KnowledgeOwl because we believed our company could make life better—for customers, teammates, and communities," said Marybeth Alexander, CEO of KnowledgeOwl. "Ten years later, that belief has become our foundation. We've proven that a knowledge base company can be both profitable and purposeful—and our B-Corp certification in 2023 is one of many ways we hold ourselves accountable to that."

Recent releases such as Owl Intelligence (thoughtful AI), Owl Analytics (actionable reporting), and an AI chatbot powered by a new semantic search show how KnowledgeOwl continues to evolve with its customers' needs. Beyond product innovation, KnowledgeOwl has expanded its commitment to education and impact through Owl Academy (training and workshops), The Not-Boring Tech Writer podcast, and their KO for Good program, a program that channels company success into charitable giving. Together, these initiatives reflect a decade-long mission to make knowledge base software more human, helpful, and kind.

As KnowledgeOwl enters its second decade, the team remains focused on helping businesses large and small capture and share what they know—because great knowledge deserves a great home.

KnowledgeOwl makes valuable knowledge base software that helps businesses create, organize, and share information. Founded in 2015, the company is guided by a simple mission: to build helpful software and treat people with kindness. With thousands of authors worldwide and a passionate remote team, KnowledgeOwl believes business can be a force for good.

