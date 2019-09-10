KnowledgeWave Recognized for Digital Marketing Excellence
KnowledgeWave Ranks 26 out of 39,000 Microsoft Partners in Annual Digital Marketing Excellence Report
Sep 10, 2019, 09:00 ET
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowledgeWave, a leader in business software training specializing in Microsoft Office 365, today announced that it placed #26 on Fifty Five and Five's Digital Marketing Excellence Report (2019-2020) for Microsoft Partners.
This year, the Insights Report from Fifty Five and Five evaluated over 39,000 Microsoft Partners on digital marketing measures such as their company's website presence, blog activities, and social media usage.
"We are thrilled to be recognized for our efforts in this space," said Eric Sokolowski, KnowledgeWave's CEO. "For years now, we have been developing content and thought-leadership around Microsoft Office 365 rollouts and end user adoption. This expertise allows us to provide consultation and value-add training services to our clients who are embracing modern workplace technologies like Office 365."
"Each year, we analyze tens of thousands of Microsoft partners from around the world, and every year the field for inbound marketing excellence gets more and more competitive. KnowledgeWave's score, however, was good enough to be included with the very best." - Chris Wright, Founder & CEO of Fifty Five and Five.
Excerpt from the Report:
#26 KnowledgeWave:
"Demonstrating their expertise rightfully lies front and center of KnowledgeWave's digital strategy. Their content prioritizes discussing the benefits and ease of use of their training platform, as well as discussing ongoing developments in the compliance and software sectors. In many ways, the content on their website acts as a free trial for the platform they sell; giving users a taste of the insights, expertise and specialist training they'll receive."
