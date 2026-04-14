KnowledgeWorks and Valley City State University Announce Partnership to Strengthen Personalized Learning in North Dakota

VALLEY CITY, N.D., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowledgeWorks and Valley City State University (VCSU) announced today a new partnership to advance personalized, competency-based learning across North Dakota. Building on nearly a decade of collaboration between KnowledgeWorks and the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction (NDDPI), the partnership marks a significant milestone for students and educators, ensuring the long-term sustainability of learner-centered education in the state.

Through a $1 million legislative investment in 2025, the North Dakota Intermediary for Innovative Education has been established at VCSU, positioning the university as the hub for professional learning, educator collaboration and learner-centered practice statewide. The center will serve as the intermediary for the North Dakota Personalized Learning Network (NDPLN), an educator-driven community with more than 300 members, including five higher education institutions and 16 school districts.

"As the North Dakota Personalized Learning Network enters its next phase, we're proud to serve as its permanent home and to help bring learner-centered education to all North Dakota students," said Dr. James Boe, Dean for Graduate Studies and Extended Learning, Valley City State University.

Personalized, competency-based learning has already had a measurable impact in the state of North Dakota, starting with four pilot districts in 2018. Evidence from those classrooms and statewide data suggests increased student agency, engagement and readiness, supported by new measures that extend beyond traditional test scores.

"Over the past 10 years we've built a strong foundation and are well positioned to deepen and scale this work," said Lori Phillips, KnowledgeWorks Senior Director of Teaching and Learning and Director of the North Dakota Personalized Learning Network. "This next chapter represents continuity and momentum for our growing network."

Looking ahead, KnowledgeWorks will continue as a strategic partner for the network—further aligning policy and practice, accelerating teacher leadership, developing sustainable funding pathways and scaling what works.

The North Dakota Intermediary for Innovative Education will augment network efforts by creating new opportunities for educators to advance their careers through VCSU's graduate programs, micro-credentials and statewide professional learning pathways strengthening the educator pipeline to support more innovative teaching and learning approaches.

"Together, we're advancing innovation across schools and districts through job-embedded professional learning and coaching, strengthening alignment between K–12 and higher education and elevating educator voice by sharing best practices and lessons learned across the state," Boe added.

As states across the country seek to make education more innovative, rigorous and relevant, North Dakota offers a compelling model for seeding and sustaining systems-level transformation.

Shelby Taylor, Director of Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

317.590.4460

SOURCE KnowledgeWorks Foundation