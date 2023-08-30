Knowles Precision Devices introduces a medical-grade capacitor catalog for implantable device applications

Knowles Precision Devices

30 Aug, 2023

The MD Series features up-screened components and detailed specs to ease the selection process

CAZENOVIA, N.Y., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowles Precision Devices, a division of Knowles Corporation, recently introduced the MD Series, a range of medical-grade capacitors for implantable designs. The MD Series encompasses C0G, X7R and X5R monolithic ceramic chips.

"With clear, comprehensive specifications, the series is designed to offer the broadest variety of medical-grade capacitors, so engineers can have confidence in the compatibility and quality of their selections" said Shiraz Vakharia, Director of Hi-Rel Products.

Currently, there is no distinct specification for passive devices in medical implantables. However, Knowles Precision Devices has built a legacy in testing and screening military-grade reliability specifications (MIL-SPECS) for defense and military applications. We have adopted that same rigor for medical applications, and the MD Series can be screened using two long-standing MIL-SPECs: MIL-PRF-55681 (Group A) and MIL-PRF-123 (Group A).

"Our in-house engineers know how helpful it is to have comprehensive specifications readily available. It saves a lot of time in ordering and sourcing, which expedites the overall production process," said Victor Lu, applications engineer, Knowles Precision Devices. "We wanted it to be easy for design teams to identify which components are medical-grade and what screening they've undergone. Ultimately, engineers should feel assured that these components will serve their designs and meet their high-reliability requirements."

In addition to the MD Series distinction, the catalog indicates chip size, dielectric, capacitance, tolerance, voltage VDWC, termination, high-reliability testing, packing option(s), and screening. Beyond Group A, all screening options are tailored for selectable-combination testing. This reduces or eliminates the cost associated with developing and maintaining device-specific documentation packages and better preserves each component's performance integrity through design and manufacturing.

Leveraging decades of industry knowledge and expertise, Knowles Precision Devices has a proven heritage of designing high-reliability capacitors for medical applications. To learn more about Knowles Precision Devices medical-grade capacitor offerings, visit knowlescapacitors.com.

About Knowles Precision Devices: Knowles Precision Devices is a division of Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN). Headquartered in Cazenovia, New York, Knowles Precision Devices produces a wide variety of highly engineered RF and microwave components, and high-performance capacitors for use in critical applications in military, medical, electric vehicle and telecom market segments. For more information, visit knowlescapacitors.com or follow Knowles Precision Devices on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Knowles Precision Devices

