Knowmatix: An Online Educational Platform for the Cryptocurrency Industry

MIAMI, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowmatix is an online, in-depth educational platform providing the fundamentals and practical skills necessary to become successful in the Blockchain, Cryptocurrency industry from the comfort of your own home.

By applying our easy to understand, proven methods and applications, it is now easier than ever to successfully become a knowledgeable leader in blockchain technologies industry through our online accelerated educational program. Our comprehensive introductory program provides a fundamental understanding of how various blockchains operate and how easy it is to strategically trade cryptocurrency in today's centralized economy.

Our founder and curriculum developer, Abdulaziz AlYaqout, is currently operating in Miami Beach, Florida. Prior to forming Knowmatix, Mr. AlYaqout took lead as an important consultant for the business analyst team at Ryder Systems, Inc. and the University of Miami Hospital and Clinics. He holds BS Degree and MS in Industrial Engineering, both from the University of Miami.

As lead instructor for Knowmatix, Mr. AlYaqout's first course is a blockchain and digital currency microdegree that provides you the basic tools to start and advance your professional career in the cryptocurrency.

Learn the technical analysis basics and terminology and develop buying strategies and skills to grow your personal finances. Learn how to deconstruct the blockchain technology, and the importance of Hashing. Discover Bitcoin and understand its history and role in the cryptocurrency marketplace.

Knowmatix, seeks to create a Knowmatix Impact Program (KIP) that forms strategic alliances with reputable businesses operating in the Blockchain industry. This involves Knowmatix assigning project managers to given projects, and delegating work per project basis to qualified star students. While forming alliances with businesses, Knowmatix will align itself with schools and institutions to provide a custom backend solutions curriculum to help revamp their online courses. This effort provides colleges and institutions cost saving measures by offering its platform in a software program, which acts as an additional resource to aid students with completing their education, and securing a career through Knowmatix alliances and partners in the ever growing technology field, nationwide.

With Knowmatix' proprietary platform and blockchain-focused training services, Mr. AlYaqout ventures to be part of the governmental effort to Buy American and Hire American with special interest for advancing the careers of woman and Veteran groups nationwide to team up with Knowmatix.

For additional information and preview of our proprietary educational curriculum, please visit our website at www.knowmatix.com.

What You Will Learn

Cryptocurrency terminology

Deconstructing blockchain technology

Understanding Hashing

Digital Currency and its Future

Bitcoins role and history

Currency wallets

Crypto Research tools

Buying strategies

Digital Asset Classifications

Blockchain Analysis Basics

