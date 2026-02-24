knownwell Demonstrates Improved Obesity Outcomes and Long-Term Durability in First Clinical Outcomes Report

Real-world data from 1,807 patients shows superior weight loss durability and 50% lower lean

mass loss compared to published GLP-1 clinical trial benchmarks

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- knownwell, a comprehensive metabolic health company, released its inaugural Clinical Outcomes Report. The report analyzes real-world outcomes from 1,807 patients treated between February 2023 and February 2025, with 12-month follow-up and SECA body composition measurements compared to published GLP-1 clinical trial benchmarks. Patients across multiple states, obesity classes, and care modalities demonstrated strong weight loss results, high satisfaction, and meaningful long-term engagement.

Key findings from the report include:

knownwell patients lost an average of 15.9%, with 88% losing at least 5% of their body weight and 74% of knownwell patients lost at least 10% of their body weight

50% lower lean mass loss compared to published GLP-1 trial averages, based on SECA body composition data

97% of patients sustained weight loss over a 12-month period with 5% or less weight regain. These results are nearly five times higher than published national averages

Consistent outcomes across obesity classes and care modalities, including virtual-only, hybrid, and in-person care

As GLP-1 utilization accelerates nationwide, payors and health systems face growing questions around durability, adherence, and long-term return on investment. knownwell's hybrid care model integrates obesity medicine, primary care, and nutrition to optimize medication response, preserve lean mass, reduce discontinuation, and improve long-term engagement. This care model addresses critical gaps in medication-driven approaches and improves the likelihood of sustained clinical and economic return on AOM investment.

"Prescribing a medication is not the same as treating obesity," said Dr. Angela Fitch, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of knownwell. "Obesity is a chronic, complex disease, and our patients deserve comprehensive, longitudinal care that addresses the whole person, not just their weight. These results confirm what we see every day in our clinics. When obesity medicine is delivered in a comprehensive care model, patients achieve stronger, more durable outcomes. As obesity management medication adoption grows, health systems and payors need models that ensure those investments translate into durable health improvements. That's what knownwell was built to do."

Unlike medication-focused telehealth platforms, knownwell's care model is managed by a multidisciplinary team that includes physicians, advanced practice clinicians, registered dietitians, pharmacists, nurses, and health coaches. The model integrates obesity medicine and primary care, enabling patients to manage both metabolic conditions and broader health needs within one coordinated medical home, reducing fragmentation and supporting improved outcomes across a range of chronic conditions.

To access the full Clinical Outcomes Report, visit knownwell.co/publication.

About knownwell:

knownwell is the specialized healthcare platform for patients living with obesity. The company delivers comprehensive virtual and in-person obesity medicine and weight-inclusive primary care through a physician-led, multidisciplinary care team. knownwell's evidence-based approach is designed to improve patient experience, support sustainable weight loss, and help patients better manage their overall health journey. To learn more, visit knownwell.co.

