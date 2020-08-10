Knowre Math Announced Launch Of "Ready? Check. Go!" To Help Teachers Identify And Fill Learning Gaps Related To COVID-19

Knowre Math's fundamental premise is to discover unique learning gaps in students and to personalize learning to fill those gaps. Ready? Check. Go! supports that endeavor by providing teachers with an accurate picture of a student's readiness coming into a new school year. Educators are able to immediately deliver Ready? Check. Go! to an entire classroom, and subsequently provide personalized remediation to each individual student. Teachers are also able to see an algorithmically generated readiness scale with actionable insights into student performance.

"As a former teacher, I understand how difficult the beginning of the school year can be for educators," said Michele Heim, Director of US Content and Curriculum Design at Knowre Math. "COVID-19 and the uncertainties that the pandemic brings to education only amplifies that struggle. Ready? Check. Go! is an easy and helpful way for teachers to start the new year off strong."

Paul Ward, Director of School District Partnerships, added, "Ready? Check. Go! rounds out Knowre Math's existing value-add to schools and districts, joining our unique Walk Me Through and algorithmically personalized Targeted 10 assignments to support all students, teachers and administrators."

Schools and districts can use Knowre Math and Ready? Check. Go! for free for 30-days to effectively personalize learning and cultivate student readiness during the critical back-to-school time period.

About Knowre:

Knowre is an education technology company focused on delivering personalized learning to students around the globe. Knowre's proprietary artificial intelligence technologies use deep-learning to identify individual student learning gaps, algorithmically generate curricula and deliver interactive, scaffolded support to fill those gaps. The beautifully designed, engaging, and fun digital environment enhances student learning, while educators receive comprehensive and actionable data via the Teacher Dashboard. Knowre partners with schools, private education companies, and other corporations around the world with the goal of helping students reach their full potential.

