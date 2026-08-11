Knowtex Publishes White Paper on National Deployment of Ambient AI Across the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

New white paper details how Knowtex's ambient clinical intelligence platform was integrated into VA's CPRS and scaled from a single site to nationwide primary care.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowtex, a provider of ambient clinical intelligence, today published "Ambient AI, Built for the Nation's Largest Health System," a white paper documenting the company's deployment of ambient clinical documentation technology inside the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs health system.

The paper traces the program from award to national scale. In October 2025, Knowtex was awarded a $15 million contract to deploy its ambient documentation platform across the VA health system, following a competitive evaluation of more than 150 solutions in VA's AI Tech Sprint for Ambient Scribe. Knowtex went live at the Kansas City VA Medical Center that same month, integrated directly into CPRS, VA's electronic health record. Four additional pilot sites — Dallas, Miami, Loma Linda, and East Orange — followed in January 2026. In February 2026, Knowtex received the green light for nationwide primary care implementation, achieving a national VA production go-live that brought ambient scribe support to primary care documentation across 10 VISNs and 79 VA Medical Center locations.

The white paper also summarizes VA's own published assessment of the Kansas City evaluation, a 90-day review involving 18 primary care providers. According to VA's reporting, all 18 participating clinicians wanted to continue using ambient scribe technology after the evaluation period, and most reported saving one to two hours of after-hours work. Patient experience scores at the site rose over the same period, including a 95.8% rating on whether providers listened carefully, up 2.8 points, and a 95% trust rating in the primary care team, up 2.9 points.

"Documentation burden is the tax clinicians pay for every visit, and it is the single clearest thing technology can give back," said Caroline Zhang, CEO of Knowtex. "What this white paper captures is that clinical-grade ambient AI can hold up inside the most demanding environment in American healthcare — at federal security requirements, inside a decades-old EHR, and at national scale across the most complex patient population."

Knowtex trains specialty-specific clinical workflow logic across oncology, orthopedics, mental health, and primary care, reflecting the reality that documentation requirements differ sharply between specialties. The company describes VA as a proof point for that architecture rather than an endpoint, with phased expansion into additional specialty care underway.

The white paper is available at knowtex.ai/resources.

About Knowtex

Knowtex is a 2022 women-founded company led by Stanford AI scientists that is headquartered in San Francisco, building ambient clinical intelligence to transform how clinicians capture and use medical information. Designed to be EHR-agnostic, specialty-specific, and deeply integrated into workflows, Knowtex enables providers to generate complete, accurate notes, codes, and orders in real time. By combining clinical-grade AI with enterprise-grade security and speed, Knowtex helps health systems and providers reclaim time, reduce burnout, and deliver comprehensive patient care. Knowtex is backed by Y Combinator, Amazon Web Services (AWS), the UCSF Rosenman Institute, and MedTech Innovators among others.

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SOURCE Knowtex Inc