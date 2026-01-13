Knowtex Successfully Launches Ambient Clinical AI at VA Kansas City Site, Advancing Multi-Phase Rollout Across VA Primary Care

Kansas City deployment validates platform performance, clinician adoption, and readiness for national scale.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowtex, a leading provider of ambient clinical intelligence, today announced the successful launch of its AI-powered clinical documentation platform at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Kansas City site, marking a major milestone in the company's phased rollout across the VA health system.

The Kansas City deployment represents the initial production launch site supporting VA primary care workflows. Early results from the launch demonstrate strong clinician adoption, workflow integration, and performance across documentation and utilization metrics.

Since go-live, providers at the Kansas City site have used Knowtex to support day-to-day clinical documentation.

"The successful launch at VA Kansas City represents a defining milestone for Knowtex and a powerful validation of clinical-grade AI built for federal environments and use cases. Seeing strong clinician adoption, high utilization, and consistent performance in a live VA primary care environment confirms that ambient AI can be deployed responsibly, securely, and at scale. We are honored to continue partnering with the VA to modernize clinical documentation nationwide." said Caroline Zhang, CEO of Knowtex.

The Kansas City rollout builds on Knowtex's previously announced $15 million contract with the VA and positions the company for accelerated expansion as additional sites and specialties are onboarded.

About Knowtex

Knowtex is a 2022 women-founded company led by Stanford AI scientists that is headquartered in San Francisco, building ambient clinical intelligence to transform how clinicians capture and use medical information. Designed to be EHR-agnostic, specialty-specific, and deeply integrated into workflows, Knowtex enables providers to generate complete, accurate notes, codes, and orders in real time. By combining clinical-grade AI with enterprise-grade security and speed, Knowtex helps health systems and providers reclaim time, reduce burnout, and deliver comprehensive patient care.

Knowtex is backed by Y Combinator, Amazon Web Services (AWS), the UCSF Rosenman Institute, and MedTech Innovators among others. To learn more, visit Knowtex.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

(858) 422-6268

SOURCE Knowtex Inc