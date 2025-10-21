Knowtex Selected by U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to Deploy Ambient Clinical AI

Women-founded, YC-backed company, Knowtex brings ambient AI to the nation's largest integrated healthcare system

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowtex, a leading provider of ambient clinical intelligence, announces that it has been awarded a $15 million contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and was a top 3 Winner of the 2024 AI Tech Sprint for Ambient Scribe. In October 2025, Knowtex will deploy its AI-powered documentation platform across the VA health system. This partnership represents a major milestone for Knowtex as a premier federal partner and reflects the growing demand for scalable, secure, and specialty-specific AI solutions in healthcare.

As the largest integrated health care system in the United States, the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) includes 170 medical centers along with 1,193 outpatient clinics and other sites of care, and serves more than 9.1 million veterans each year. The decision to bring Knowtex onboard underscores the company's ability to deliver enterprise-grade speed, compliance, and interoperability at national scale.

"Our platform was built from day one to handle the complexity of real-world medicine across every specialty — from oncology to orthopedics to mental health to primary care — while identifying opportunities for better care delivery through accurate coding, automated order entry, relevant clinical trials, and AI-powered quality evaluations that ensure no veteran's story or care opportunity is lost in translation. We built this company on the belief that clinicians should never be limited by their EHR. That's why our platform is EHR-agnostic, specialty-specific, and designed to free providers from the burden of documentation so they can focus on what matters most: caring for patients, "said Caroline Zhang, CEO of Knowtex.

VA CTO and Chief AI Officer Charles Worthington testified to the House Committee on Veterans Affairs that the "strategic vision is to make VA a leader in AI, providing faster services, higher quality care, and more cost-effective operations."

The deployment within the VA network will further Knowtex's mission to create a more human-centered healthcare system by reducing administrative burden, improving accuracy, and empowering clinicians with technology that fits their needs.

Knowtex's ambient AI platform generates complete, high-quality clinical documentation, including notes, codes, and orders. By embedding directly into physician workflows and integrating seamlessly with electronic health record systems, Knowtex helps providers capture patient data with accuracy, speed, and context. Unlike one-size-fits-all solutions, Knowtex offers specialty-specific models that ensure documentation meets the unique needs of each clinical practice area.

"As a female-founded, Y Combinator backed startup, we are deeply honored to have Knowtex's pioneering technology innovation be recognized at the national level, " said Jocelyn Kang, CTO of Knowtex. "The VA's selection validates our vision for a future where every patient's story is fully heard and acted upon, powered by the trusted, invisible backbone of clinical documentation that allows providers to spend less time charting and more time focusing on individual care."

About Knowtex

Knowtex is a 2022 women-founded company led by Stanford AI scientists that is headquartered in San Francisco, building ambient clinical intelligence to transform how clinicians capture and use medical information. Designed to be EHR-agnostic, specialty-specific, and deeply integrated into workflows, Knowtex enables providers to generate complete, accurate notes, codes, and orders in real time. By combining clinical-grade AI with enterprise-grade security and speed, Knowtex helps health systems and providers reclaim time, reduce burnout, and deliver comprehensive patient care.

Knowtex is backed by Y Combinator, Amazon Web Services (AWS), the UCSF Rosenman Institute, and MedTech Innovators among others. To learn more, visit Knowtex.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

(858) 422-6268

SOURCE Knowtex Inc